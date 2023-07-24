Former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher Launches Saint Spritz

Former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher launched Saint Spritz with her sister in law, Mallory Patton.

The family worked hard to create a better for you, more convenient, and more consistent offering for everyones favorite bright orange aperitivo spritz. They loved the Aperol Spritz, but didn’t love how they tasted different depending on who mixed them up. They also loathed pouring perfectly good Prosecco down the drain when they went for a solo spritz. When they got to formulating their own take on the spritz, they knew they wanted to capture that signature bright orange color but there was no way they were using the Red Dye40 or Yellow6 they found out was lurking in their favorite spritz.

Saint Spritz is the perfect cocktail to crack open after a long day, especially as consumers move toward lower ABV offerings and better for you ingredients. Saint Spritz is a 5% ABV wine based spritz in a 12 oz can. Each can delivers two spritzes poured over ice- a perfect aperitif to share with a friend watching the sunset. Saint Spritz is a true departure in every can: no boarding pass necessary.

Want to enjoy “European Summer” trend you see splashed all over instagram? Saint Spritz is available direct to consumer via SaintSpritz.com and in select Total Wines in California.

