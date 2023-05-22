Four Blue Palms Strategically Aligns with Favorite Brands for Texas Expansion

NASHVILLE, Tenn.— Four Blue Palms announced a new distribution partnership with Favorite Brands, a leading distributor of premium spirits, wine, and craft beer in Texas and New Mexico.

This partnership will allow Four Blue Palms to expand its distribution network and reach more consumers across the state of Texas. Favorite Brands has a strong reputation for providing exceptional service and support to its customers, which aligns with Four Blue Palms commitment to excellence.

“We are thrilled to partner with Favorite Brands and bring our products to more consumers in the great state of Texas,” said David Masters, Vice President and Co-Founder of Four Blue Palms. “Favorite’s extensive network and expertise in the industry will help us grow Standard Proof Whiskey Co. and Barsmith brands to reach new heights.”

Justin Taliaferro, Executive Vice President of Favorite Brands, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership as well. “We are excited to work with Four Blue Palms and offer our customers their high-quality products. Their commitment to quality and innovation deeply aligns with our values, and we look forward to a successful partnership.”

Gregory LaMantia, Owner of Favorite Brands, echoed Taliaferro’s sentiment. “We are proud to add Standard Proof Whiskey Co. and Barsmith Cocktail Mixers to our portfolio and offer our customers their premium products. We believe this partnership will be a great opportunity for both companies to grow and succeed.”

About Four Blue Palms LLC

Four Blue Palms LLC is a privately owned beverage group focused on crafting and delivering the highest quality spirits and mixer products. Together, Four Blue Palm’s leadership team represents over half a century of innovating, producing, and marketing iconic food and beverage brands enjoyed by discerning consumers around the world. The company’s products are sold by leading retailers and beverage supply distributors throughout the United States.

About Favorite Brands

Favorite Brands is a leading distributor of premium spirits, wine and beer in Texas. The company is dedicated to providing exceptional service and support to its customers.

For More Information:

https://www.fourbluepalms.com/