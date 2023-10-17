Four Walls Irish American Whiskey Partners With Mover & Shaker for Exclusive Video Reveal

Four Walls, the new Irish American Whiskey from Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, and Charlie Day, partners with Mover & Shaker to reveal the latest in a series of announcement videos.

Four Walls is a tribute to the four walls that hold good times in and keep troubles out – the bar – and the gang’s reverence for these special rooms and their impact on culture is rooted first and foremost in their great respect for bartenders.

After sharing the Four Walls ‘Origin Story’ last week, the gang shares ‘Celebrity Whiskey’ today exclusively on the Mover & Shaker Instagram.

Glenn Howerton said, “Comedy isn’t about making fun of things; it’s about great insights and commentary on those insights. Mover and Shaker is great at that. Bartenders have a front-row seat to how weird and dumb and annoying we all are sometimes, and I love that there is a place to put all that golden material on display.”

Nick Hogan, founder of Mover & Shaker, said, “We started Mover & Shaker to laugh at the over-seriousness present in our industry. As bartenders ourselves, we’ve been the loudest to call bullshit on the movement of celebrity spirits brands and mixology for mixology’s sake, etc. We love that Glenn, Rob, and Charlie are not only in on the joke and willing to make fun of themselves but, in reality, have created a brand that is doing all the right things to honor what makes being a part of this community so great.”

Just as the limited release of Four Walls that sold out last year donated proceeds to the bartending community, fans can shop the new Four Walls merchandise shop, where 100% of the proceeds of select items will benefit Tales of the Cocktail Foundation®, a non-profit that works to Educate, Advance, and Support the global cocktail community.

Four Walls launched last week and is available to order online at FourWallsWhiskey.com, ReserveBar, Flaviar, Caskers to 40+ states and is hitting bar and liquor shelves across Pennsylvania, New York, Florida, and California this month.

About Rob, Charlie & Glenn

Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Glenn Howerton have always had a knack for crafting fine things together. Like a fine whiskey, their collective work has only gotten richer and intensified its distinct flavor through the years. As writers, producers, and actors, they’ve collaborated on a number of projects, and as friends, they’ve collaborated on a number of great nights out. Four Walls Irish American Whiskey is their way of sharing some of those good times.

About Mover & Shaker

Mover & Shaker is the brainchild of two accomplished veteran bartenders, Nick Hogan and Shannon Pilcher. Sitting at the intersection of pop culture and cocktail culture, where the world’s greatest bartenders conspire– the Jacksonville, FL-based merchandise company and boutique agency has its proverbial finger ever on the pulse of what’s happening in the hospitality industry. Nick and Shannon’s years of experience behind the bar have given them sharp insight into the cult and culture of hospitality, making Mover & Shaker a banner of sorts for the new generation of bartenders and hospitality professionals who fully embrace the service industry lifestyle and the colorful, diverse community that surrounds it.

