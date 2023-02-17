French Group GBH Acquires MANGROVE Global Ltd

The French group GBH and MANGROVE Global Ltd, one of the UK’s main independent premium spirits distributors, have announced their agreement for MANGROVE to be acquired by GBH. London-based MANGROVE joins SPIRIBAM, which coordinates all of the spirits activities of GBH, the family-owned and diversified group founded in 1960 by Bernard Hayot.

Nick Gillett, co-founder and current Managing Director of MANGROVE, remains at the helm of the company and will lead the distribution of all GBH rum brands for the UK. John Coe, majority shareholder and co-founder of MANGROVE in 2006, leaves the business to focus on his other business interests after a remarkable career in the spirits industry.

“Joining GBH and having access to SPIRIBAM’s brands, resources, and talents is an extraordinary opportunity,” says Nick. “Under the impetus of a new shareholder, MANGROVE will be able to accelerate its development in the UK by relying on a team of passionate employees and a portfolio of leading partner brands, including gin, tequila, whiskeys, vodka, liqueurs, and more. GBH and MANGROVE share similar entrepreneurial values. The possibilities offered to our brands, but especially to my team, are a great opportunity. It is a real privilege to take part in this new chapter in the history of the company that I created from scratch with John Coe. I am personally convinced that MANGROVE’s best years lie ahead!”

“This new acquisition confirms our desire to intensify our investments and our development in the field of spirits by expanding our portfolio of premium brands, but also by strengthening our distribution structures in strategic markets,” says Stéphane Hayot, Managing Director of GBH. “The United Kingdom has always been a priority for our brands, which are mainly positioned in the premium and super premium segments. The opening of SPIRIBAM UK in 2021 validated the potential of this market and convinced us to accelerate our establishment by acquiring MANGROVE Global Ltd, whose solid market expertise and very good success in terms of brand building is undisputed. This operation is perfectly in line with our strategy of developing a powerful international distribution network for our spirits brands and those of our partners, by offering them an amplified quality of service and better visibility. The spirits sector is resolutely a strong area of development for GBH, alongside our retail and automotive activities.”

About MANGROVE Global Ltd

MANGROVE was created by John Coe and Nick Gillett in 2006 and has a team of around thirty experienced employees who are passionate about spirits. The sales and marketing team is established throughout the territory and covers the on- and off-trade sectors.

MANGROVE’s portfolio has been carefully built around dynamic, innovative brands with a strong eco-responsible sensibility. The company has been able to develop many brands that have now become leaders in their category based on effective marketing activations, great commercial agility and an effective communication strategy. With more than 300 B-to-B business partners, MANGROVE has recently recorded strong growth in its turnover, which has increased from £10.5m in 2015 to over £21m last year. MANGROVE received the 2021 “UK Spirits Business Distributor of the Year award.”

About GBH

Founded in 1960, GBH developed overseas and then expanded internationally. A family company based in Martinique, GBH carries out its activities around three divisions: a “mass distribution” division, an “automotive” division, as well as an “industrial activities” division, which notably includes the production and distribution of spirits brands as well as various activities in the agri-food sector.

The spirits branch, grouped under the SPIRIBAM entity, coordinates the production, marketing and distribution of various brands of rum, liqueurs, and brandies (eau de vie). SPIRIBAM has experienced strong growth in all of its markets for several years, thanks in particular to the dynamism of its main brands: Rhum Clément and J.M from Martinique, Bounty, Chairman’s Reserve and Admiral Rodney produced in Saint Lucia, Arcane and Beach House Spiced from Mauritius as well as the Joseph CARTRON liqueurs produced in Nuits Saint Georges, Burgundy.

For More Information:

https://www.gbh.fr/en