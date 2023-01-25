Freshie Organic Tequila Seltzer Names Gerry David to New Role: President of U.S. Sales

NORTHBROOK, Ill.— Freshie, the world’s first USDA-certified organic tequila seltzer, has named Gerry David, former CEO of Celsius Fitness Drinks, to the newly established role of President, U.S. sales. David is best known for his successful turn-around of Celsius, which he took from the verge of going out of business to five consecutive years of record revenue, increasing shareholder value by 35x.

“This is a game-changer for Freshie,” said Freshie CEO and co-founder Timm Martin. “Gerry’s been with us in an advisory capacity since our launch two years ago. His experience and insights have been instrumental in our growth so far, and his agreement to join us as President of U.S. Sales is a huge win for Freshie.”

In his new role, David will guide sales efforts across all of Freshie’s key markets including Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana and Michigan, as well as the Southeast, including Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina. The Freshie sales team will now report directly to David.

“I see enormous potential in Freshie as the world’s first USDA-certified organic tequila seltzer – it fills a huge gap in the category for a premium quality tequila seltzer. It’s far superior than all the others on the market,” said David. “I’m excited to get my arms around the strategies and the teams that are going to take Freshie to the next level. I’m going to get under the skin of everything we’re doing to help our team be as successful as possible.”

In addition to his turn-around of Celsius Fitness Drinks, David has lent his skills in sales and marketing, operations, financial analysis, capital raising, supply chain management, mergers and acquisitions, and regulatory compliance to multiple public and private companies spanning 72 countries. His knowledge of how to win in every type of retail channel is widely recognized as the best in the business. In 2016, he was named a Gold Winner in the CEO World Awards and chosen as “The Leader” in the CEO of The Year Category.

FreshieTM Organic Tequila Seltzer launched in 2021, and in 2022 earned the coveted USDA-Certified Organic seal after lengthy and rigorous analyses confirmed the organic nature of the key ingredients in its entire line of tequila seltzers. In addition to its USDA-organic certification, Freshie is produced in partnership with a Jalisco-based certified zero-carbon beverage company.

Freshie already has fresh momentum in 2023, launching in Puerto Rico in February in all WalMart stores on the island. In addition, Freshie Holdings will introduce a full line of USDA-certified organic tequila expressions in the first half of 2023. “All the pieces are in place for us to scale up this year in a big way,” adds Martin.

About Freshie

Freshie is the world’s first USDA-certified organic tequila seltzer. Founded by Paige and Ryne Iseminger and Timm Martin, Freshie Lime, Grapefruit-Guava and Blood Orange-Habanero are available nationally online and distributed in Illinois through Lakeshore Beverage and the Blend Alliance Network, in Tennessee through Bounty Beverage and Florida through Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits. With spirit-based RTDs expected to see annual volume growth of 33 percent, according to IWSR, Freshie anticipates expanding its footprint to other markets soon. Freshie four-packs of 12-oz cans are $10.99 SRP and the Freshie variety pack is $19.99.

For More Information:

https://getfreshie.com