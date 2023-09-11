Funny Water Announces New Pomegranate Fall Winter Flavor Release

FUNNY WATER, the trailblazing “hard water” brand with natural flavors and no carbonation, is bringing tarty to the party with its brand-new flavor release: Pomegranate. Ideal for fall-time sipping and holiday gatherings, this low-ABV beverage starts with a hint of sweetness and gently transitions into a subtle tart taste, culminating in a pleasantly refreshing finish.

This new flavor of FUNNY WATER will be available exclusively through the brand’s website starting in late October, just in time for fall and winter holidays. Each can is 3.75% ABV, contains only 80 calories, and features 0g of sugar. It joins the existing lineup of flavor combinations like Jalapeno Lime, Lemon Ginger, Watermelon, and Cucumber Mint available in variety packs both online and throughout various retail locations nationwide.

This new flavor release is just the latest milestone for the rapidly growing alcohol brand. FUNNY WATER continues to expand its distribution, recently entering new markets in states like Kansas, Nebraska, Ohio, and Minnesota and coming soon to store locations in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, North Carolina and beyond.

