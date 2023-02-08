Garrison Brothers Releases 2023 Guadalupe Ultra-Premium Port Cask Finished Bourbon

Hye, Texas – Garrison Brothers Distillery, the award-winning first legal whiskey distillery in Texas, has released Guadalupe 2023. Guadalupe Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey is port-cask finished bourbon named after one of the Lone Star State’s most beautiful rivers and is bottled at 107 proof. This limited release includes only 16,098 bottles for his year, 1,002 of which were sold at the distillery release event in Hye, Texas on February 4, 2023.

This special expression is one of Garrison Brothers’ lineup of Texas straight bourbon whiskies to sweep the awards circuit. In 2022, Guadalupe won Double Gold, Best of Class and Best Straight Bourbon at the 2022 Craft Distillers Competition; Platinum at the 2022 ASCOT Awards; Gold at the 2022 International Spirits Competition; Best Small Batch Whiskey at the LA Invitational Spirits Challenge; Platinum at the 2022 Las Vegas Global Spirits Awards; Spirit of the Year and Platinum at the 2022 Monterey International Wine & Spirits Competition; Double Gold at the 2022 New York International Spirits Competition.

As with every expression of Garrison Brothers bourbon, Guadalupe is handcrafted made from grain to glass at the distillery in Hye, Texas. Each step of the process, from corn to cork, is made authentically by Master Distiller Donnis Todd and his team.

A sensuous, creamy liquid Guadalupe is considered a dessert bourbon and is encouraged to be paired with one’s favorite chocolate or decadent treat. Flavor notes include berry fruit, ripe plums, strawberry butter on flaky morning biscuits, chocolate and cinnamon, and lavender honey.

“This round of ports exceeded all expectations I had. Guadalupe 2023 will easily replace chocolates for your valentine, you’re welcome,” shares Master Distiller Donnis Todd.

Working directly with winemakers across Portugal, Todd was able to find the exact flavor characteristics he was seeking for a perfect port cask finished bourbon. After much trial and error, he discovered his magic maturation combination to be four years in white American oak casks followed by two years in tawny port casks.

The story of Guadalupe began in 2015 when Garrison Brothers teamed up with beloved Texan winemakers Llano Estacado. After using the winery’s decades-old port casks to craft Garrison Brothers’ 2019 limited Texas straight bourbon whiskey release Estacado, Master Distiller Donnis Todd began sourcing exclusive port casks from Portugal.

Garrison Brothers 2023 Guadalupe Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey will be available for purchase at fine liquor and spirits retailers across the nation with a suggested retail price of $149.99, and will be served at select restaurants and bars beginning mid-February 2023.

About Garrison Brothers Distillery



Garrison Brothers Distillery is a small farm and ranch located in the beautiful Texas Hill Country that authentically produces straight bourbon whiskey. Garrison Brothers introduced the first bourbon whiskey legally made in Texas in 2010 and has since developed a rabid fan base. They currently have a waitlist of more than 18,000 just to volunteer on bottling days, and their Cowboy Bourbon® normally sells out within hours of its release.

Garrison Brothers is the first legal bourbon distillery in Texas history and is one of the first distilleries outside of Kentucky to produce authentic, handmade bourbon whiskey—and only bourbon whiskey.

Every expression of Garrison Brothers bourbon is made from a sweet mash bill and barrel-aged in the intense Texas climate. The extreme heat creates multiple aging seasons in a year, resulting in a darker, richer, and fuller bourbon; bolder than almost any other bourbon on the market.

Garrison Brothers’ Guadalupe was awarded Platinum at the 2022 ASCOT Awards as well as at the Monterey International Wine & Spirits Competition also taking home the 2022 Spirit of the Year. Guadalupe continued to take home Gold awards in 2022 including: San Francisco World Spirits Competition, San Diego International Wine & Spirits Challenge, Spirits International Prestige Awards (SIP), Denver International Spirits Competition and TAG Global Spirits Awards. At the San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2021, Garrison Brothers’ Laguna Madre was awarded a Double Gold Medal along with one Silver Medal for Single Barrel and three Bronze Medals. At the Denver International Spirits Competition, Garrison Brothers won Best of Show in 2021, taking 1st place for their Cowboy Bourbon. Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible named Balmorhea, a twice barreled bourbon, “the American Micro Whiskey of the Year” in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Garrison Brothers is a proud and active member of the communities of Blanco, Fredericksburg, Hye, Johnson City, and Stonewall. The distillery and its barrel barns are open to the public for tours in Hye, Texas. Anyone interested in learning more about Garrison Brothers Bourbon or in taking a tour of the distillery should visit garrisonbros.com or follow @garrisonbros on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

