Gentle Ben Spirits Aligns with RNDC to Expand Distribution

Houston, Texas – Gentle Ben Spirits, a leading spirits company known for its exceptional craftsmanship and innovative technology, is thrilled to announce its partnership with RNDC (Republic National Distributing Company), the nation’s second largest beverage alcohol distributor. The collaboration, effective June 1, 2023, marks a significant milestone for Gentle Ben Spirits as it expands its distribution beyond its existing Houston-based footprint.

By joining forces with RNDC, Gentle Ben Spirits initially aims to increase consumer availability at both on and off premise outlets throughout Texas with an eye on moving across the U.S. over the next several years. This strategic move will introduce Gentle Ben Spirits to a wider audience, allowing more consumers to experience the exceptional quality Gentle Ben brings to its spirits using a unique, proprietary finishing step called Persedo C.R.A.F.T. that creates spirits of unparalleled smoothness. The Persedo C.R.A.F.T. technology leaves all the flavor with none of the burn in its award-winning portfolio of spirits — Gentle Ben Vodka, 94 proof Bourbon, 118 proof Cask Strength Bourbon, and Gin.

Gentle Ben Spirits differentiates itself from the competition through its Persedo C.R.A.F.T. cutting-edge technology, which enhances both the production process and the consumer experience. The company’s commitment to innovation has been a driving force behind its success, and the partnership with RNDC will further leverage this technology as a core component in reaching new markets and delivering unparalleled customer satisfaction.

“We are excited to embark on this journey with RNDC, a respected industry leader with a proven track record in expanding the reach of premium beverage brands,” said Ricky Ford, CEO of Gentle Ben Spirits. “This partnership will not only enable us to extend our distribution network but also showcase our commitment to innovation through our advanced technological solutions. We are confident that our collaboration will bring mutual benefits and enhance the consumer experience with Gentle Ben Spirits. With Gentle Ben, we believe you’ll love what’s NOT in it.”

Gentle Ben Spirits looks forward to a long-term, mutually beneficial partnership with RNDC, leveraging the distributor’s extensive network and industry expertise to amplify the brand’s presence throughout Texas and eventually the United States. With a shared dedication to exceptional quality and customer satisfaction, Gentle Ben Spirits and RNDC are poised to make a lasting impact in the spirits market.

About Gentle Ben Spirits

Gentle Ben Spirits is an innovative spirits company known for its exceptional craftsmanship and cutting edge technology. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Gentle Ben Spirits produces a portfolio of premium spirits that push the boundaries of what consumers should expect in the quality of their spirits. Through cutting-edge technology and a passion for innovation, the company continues to redefine the spirits industry. For more information, visit www.gentleben.com. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

