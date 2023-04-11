Ghost Tequila Appoints Jeff Popkin as CEO, Announces Significant Funding Round from The Raptor Group

BOSTON, Mass.— Ghost Tequila, one of the fastest-growing new tequila brands in the industry, has appointed Jeff Popkin as the company’s new CEO, and has just completed a significant funding round from The Raptor Group, a prominent Boston-based private investment firm.

Prior to joining Ghost, Popkin served for six years as CEO of Mast-Jägermeister US where he led the popular Jägermeister brand and was responsible for the Mast-Jägermeister US joint venture with Teremana Tequila. Popkin’s extensive experience in all segments of the beverage industry also includes spells as President of The Vita Coca Company, where he led the company’s North American expansion years; CEO of Red Bull Distribution Company; and various senior management roles at Molson Coors. He is currently a Non-Executive Director with the #1 global premium mixer brand, London-based Fever-Tree.

“Ghost Tequila has achieved tremendous growth and momentum over the past several years, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome Jeff’s leadership,” said Ghost Tequila’s co-founder David Gordon. “His experience guiding world class teams and building iconic brands is exactly what we need to position Ghost for continued future success.”

Ghost Tequila is an innovative, high-quality 100% agave spicy tequila crafted in Jalisco, Mexico, making it an ideal spirit to help people mix spicy margaritas and other spicy cocktails. Since its launch six years ago, Ghost has experienced more than 100% year-over-year growth in volume and is now available in all 50 US states, as well as in international markets such as the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

“We are thrilled to announce that The Raptor Group has once again led the latest round of financing for Ghost Tequila,” said Jim Pallotta, managing partner and founder of The Raptor Group. “Our continued investment in Ghost is a testament to our unwavering belief that this innovative brand has what it takes to become the world’s leading spicy tequila. With the recent appointment of the experienced and dynamic Jeff Popkin as CEO, we are confident that Ghost is poised for incredible growth and success in 2023 and beyond. We are thrilled to be a part of this exciting journey and can’t wait to see what the future holds for Ghost Tequila.”

“The Ghost brand has the bones to do something very special. Few tequilas in this highly competitive category have been able to stand out and capture consumer and trade attention quite like Ghost has done,” enthused Ghost’s new CEO Jeff Popkin. “That’s testament to the talented team behind the brand, and the superior quality of the product. Together with the strong support from The Raptor Group and our many other investors, I’m thrilled to take on the challenge of leading this company into its next evolution of growth.”

About Ghost Tequila

Ghost is an exceptionally balanced, spicy 100% Weber Blue Agave tequila – outstanding on its own or starring in your next tequila cocktail. Created behind a bar and perfected in Jalisco, Mexico, Ghost adds the ideal amount of heat to spark your taste buds but never overpower. Simply put, Ghost makes any drink smoother, spicier, and more exciting every time!

About The Raptor Group

The Raptor Group sources and invests in companies from across various stages and asset classes, ranging from early stage to both private and public equity to funds. Backed by the Family Office of Jim Pallotta, The Raptor Group focuses on various industries including, but not limited to, technology, fintech, sports, consumer, media, entertainment, and healthcare.

For More Information:

https://www.ghosttequila.com/