G&I Spirit Group and Rob Floyd Entertainment Announce New Partnership

G&I Spirit Group, a leading producer of super-premium spirits, and Rob Floyd Entertainment, a global mixology practice, have announced a new partnership to create and deliver innovative and immersive cocktail events and programs featuring Mis Amigos Flavored Tequilas.

Mis Amigos Flavored Tequilas are a range of award-winning tequila-based liqueurs that combine the finest aged, premium blue agave tequila with rich, bold flavors such as chocolate, coffee, and strawberry. They are designed to be enjoyed in all manner of ways, including simply over ice, as a key cocktail ingredient, or as a shot. They contain no “burn element” usually associated with tequila, and instead offer smooth and flavorful drinks that can be sipped, mixed, or shot.

The partnership will leverage the expertise and creativity of both companies to offer customers a unique and memorable mixology experience. Whether it is a live event, a virtual event, or a multi-level consulting project, G&I Spirit Group and Rob Floyd Entertainment will work together to provide customized solutions that suit the needs and preferences ofeach client.

Rob Floyd is a celebrity mixologist and liquid chef who has entertainsthousands of peopleannually at launches, events and on Network TV in the USA. He is known for his world-famous Cocktail Theatre, where he combines storytelling, science, and humor to create spectacular cocktails. He has also appeared on various TV shows, such as The Kelly Clarkson Show and Access Hollywood,Bar Rescueand has worked with renowned clients such as Adobe, The Grammys, and Guy Fieri.

Together, G&I Spirit Group and Rob Floyd Entertainment will bring their passion and vision to the tequila scene, offering customers an opportunity to sip boldly and enjoy an adventure in a glass. The partnership will also include the launch of a new lounge in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, called Sip Boldly Lounge by Rob Floyd, expected to open in September 2023.

G&I Spirit Group will also formally launch and begin distribution of Mis Amigos flavoured Tequilas in September 2023, after having successfully soft launched the products at the Sea Trade Cruise Event in Fort Lauderdale on March 28 and then at Access Live event by WSWA in Orlando on April 2.The products areavailable in the UK through most wholesalers, as well as otheronline retailers. They will also be available in the US through leading retailerslike Total Wine& More, leading Delivery Services like Drizzlyand their website.

