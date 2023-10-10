GlenAllachie Issues Fourth Batch of 21-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch

Leading Scotch whisky distillery The GlenAllachie launches a fourth iteration of one of its oldest core range expressions: The GlenAllachie 21-year-old Cask Strength Batch 4 Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

Batch 4 (UK RRSP £306), a run of only 2,000 bottles, follows in the footsteps of well-received and significantly oversubscribed previous instalments of the annual release.

The ultra-rare 21-year-old Scotch whisky marries single malt matured in just three vintage Pedro Ximénez Sherry puncheons from Jerez, Spain.

Each cask was hand-selected by iconic whisky maker Billy Walker, who, over the course of a half-century in the industry, has established an exceptional reputation for his wood management capabilities and sensory instinct.

Chosen from the independent Speyside-based distillery’s inventory of over 50,000 casks, the Spanish Sherry wood has imparted complex flavour attributes which join the distinguishing heather honey profile of The GlenAllachie’s house style.

The antique auburn-hued liquid is said to offer “sophisticated qualities of clementine zest, cocoa-covered tiramisu, dark cherries and sticky Medjool dates”.

Presented in a lavish pine green gift box with gold foil elements, the single malt was bottled at its natural cask strength of 51.1% ABV, natural colour and non-chill filtered.

The release coincides with the introduction of The GlenAllachie’s next batch of its award-winning decade-old bottling: The GlenAllachie 10-year-old Cask Strength Batch 10.

The tenth iteration (UK RRSP £71), bottled at a punchy 58.6% ABV, was aged in Pedro Ximénez, Oloroso, red wine and American virgin oak casks, resulting in “layers of ripe figs, roasted coffee and citrus peel”.

The launches follow last week’s announcement of the distillery’s new peated single malt brand, Meikle Tòir, which comprises four expressions, each aged for five years: The Original, The Sherry One, The Chinquapin One and The Turbo.

Both The GlenAllachie 21-year-old Cask Strength Batch 4 (UK RRSP £306) and 10-year-old Cask Strength Batch 10 (UK RRSP £71) will become increasingly available over the coming weeks from specialist retailers worldwide.

About The GlenAllachie

One of Scotland’s few independently owned and managed distilleries, The GlenAllachie is led by industry veteran, Billy Walker, who boasts over a half-century’s tenure in whisky. With an emphasis on wood policy, The GlenAllachie’s cask budget for 2023 stands at an eye-watering £2.7m/$3.3m. With 16 on-site warehouses holding over 50,000 casks, we have complete control of the end-to-end maturation process.

The GlenAllachie focuses on quality over quantity, which is why we chose to reduce our production capacity from 4 million to around 800,000 Litres of Alcohol and increase our fermentation period to 160 hours for an ester-rich, fruity spirit.

We believe age and integrity matter, which is why all our whiskies carry an age statement, and are bottled at a minimum of 46% ABV, natural colour and non-chill filtered for maximum flavour.

Our other brands are Meikle Tòir Peated Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky, MacNair’s Boutique House of Spirits – encompassing Lum Reek Blended Malt Scotch Whisky and Exploration Rum – and White Heather Blended Scotch Whisky.

