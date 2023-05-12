Glenfiddich Scotch Whisky and 3sixteen Drop Limited-Edition Cherry Blossom Collab

To celebrate the launch of Glenfiddich’s 29-Year-Old Grand Yozakura, 3sixteen Releases Custom Run of Hand Stitched Sakura-Inspired Jackets

In celebration of the launch of its latest limited-edition expression, Grand Yozakura, Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch Whisky has partnered with premier denim brand 3sixteen to create a highly limited run of custom denim jackets. With hand-stitched embroidery, reminiscent of Japanese sashiko repairs, the collaboration honors Japan’s vast cultural influence on the world while celebrating the launch of Glenfiddich’s all-new Grand Yozakura expression.

Matured at the Glenfiddich Distillery in Scotland, Grand Yozakura is an all-new 29-Year-Old whisky and the world’s first Scotch finished in oak casks that previously held the oldest distilled alcoholic spirit in Japan: Awamori. The expression is a limited-edition fusion celebrating the finest flavors from the two countries – bringing together an incredibly unique finish, unlike any other.

Each of the limited-edition denim jackets is made in the USA and hand-embroidered by Raggedy Threads’ Jamie Wong. The design showcases 3sixteen’s signature broken stitch, outlining beautiful sakura shapes. Paying homage to the tradition of Yozakura (a tribute to the viewing of Japanese cherry blossoms at night), the jackets’ denim holds a deep, inky black color complete with light pink or black stitching.

The Glenfiddich x 3sixteen limited-edition custom denim jackets will be available via social media drop on Tuesday, May 9.

For a limited time, Glenfiddich and 3sixteen will host a social media giveaway on respective Instagram channels, for consumers to get their hands on one of the custom jackets.

https://www.glenfiddich.com/grand-yozakura