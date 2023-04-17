Glenglassaugh Distillery Announces 46-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky Exclusive to U.S. Market

SCOTLAND— Glenglassaugh Distillery announces the limited release of its 46-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, available exclusively to the U.S. market. The exceptionally complex Single Malt Scotch distilled in 1975 is one of the oldest and rarest expressions from the hidden Highland gem that is Glenglassaugh which lay silent for over two decades before its reawakening in 2008.

This rare whisky has been matured for 46 years in a single bourbon cask hand-selected by Master Blender Rachel Barrie. Each bottle has been individually hand-numbered to reflect its rarity and sealed with wax. Inspired by the distillery’s coastal location on the white sandy beach of Sandend Bay on the Highland coast of Scotland, Glenglassaugh 46 is a whisky shaped by land and sea, presenting seductive notes of tropical and summer fruit on an ocean breeze.

“It’s impossible to separate Glenglassaugh the whisky from Glenglassaugh the place,” said Master Blender Rachel Barrie. “The lush sweetness of this coastal single malt is a complete distillation of its natural surroundings. Its whole essence is created by both the visible and invisible influences of land, sea, air and spring water.”

“It has been a privilege to craft this prestigious expression and contribute to the legacy of the historic distillery. On the nose, luscious mango, plum, cherry and black currant unite with polished oak, and red grape to bring a seductive aroma of ambergris, while the palate presents an exquisite overture of the rolling coastal waves of tropical fruit, cherry, black currant and mango on a breeze of cooling menthol and grapefruit.”

Since opening in 1875, Glenglaussaugh has cemented its position as one of the most historic and award-winning Scottish distilleries, producing a wide range of exceptionally-crafted, single cask Scotch whiskies. The limited release further illustrates the distillery’s commitment to crafting prestigious and storied expressions inspired by the coastal surroundings.

Glenglassaugh 46 is bottled at 41.7% ABV, is non-chill filtered, naturally colored and will be available at select retail locations in the U.S. Each individual bottle is sealed with wax and numbered by hand to reflect its rarity. Glenglassaugh 46 will retail at a suggested price of $4,800.

Tasting Notes

Color: Deep golden amber.

Nose: Luscious mango, plum, cherry and black currant, with polished oak, red grape and the seductive scent of ambergris.

Palate: Rolling waves of tropical fruit, cherry, black currant and mango on a breeze of cooling menthol and grapefruit.

About Glenglassaugh Distillery

On the crescent beach of Sandend Bay stands Glenglassaugh Distillery, producing a luscious coastal malt, shaped by the rich abundance of land and sea, with rolling waves of flavour. A whisky whose essence is distilled from the visible and invisible influences of land, sea, air and spring water, its heritage stretches back to 1875 when the distillery was founded by Colonel James Moir. It was on the banks of Glassaugh stream that the distillery was built, and its name ‘Glenglassaugh’ – meaning ‘valley of the grey-green place’ – has been taken from its beautiful surroundings. Despite being mothballed for over twenty years, the distillery has a history of elegant maturation, with award-winning old vintages dating back to the 1960s, and an award-winning range of boutique younger whiskies, released in the years following the distillery’s reopening in 2008. As this jewel of a coastal malt is discovered and enjoyed, it promises to become a cult, contemporary classic.

For More Information:

https://www.glenglassaugh.com/en-us/