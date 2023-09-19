Glenglassaugh Relaunches Core Range With Three New Coastal Single Malts

SCOTLAND— Glenglassaugh Distillery announces the relaunch of its core range with three coastal single malt whiskies – 12 Year Old, Portsoy, and Sandend – along with a new bottle design for the full portfolio.

Shaped by the influences of land and sea, the reimagined portfolio and design encapsulate the ethos of the lush, vibrant coastal spirit. The overall artistic direction of the brand has evolved, taking inspiration from the rippling sand tides at Sandend Bay, with touches of color inspired by sea glass. As with all Glenglassaugh single malts, the new whisky has been gently matured in the distillery’s coastal warehouses overlooking the rolling surf of Sandend Bay.

The flagship 12 Year Old Single Malt embodies Glenglassaugh’s signature coastal style and heralds a turning point for the brand. It was matured in bourbon, sherry, and red wine casks for luscious waves of ripe fruit carried on an ocean breeze.

Sandend and Portsoy both express the luscious and deep coastal elements of Glenglassaugh. Inspired by the crescent beach of Sandend Bay, Sandend is matured in bourbon, sherry, and manzanilla casks, bringing forward flavors of tropical sweetness with a touch of sea salt. Portsoy, taking its name from the neighboring harbor village, reflects the bold and deeply maritime flavor of this richly peated single malt, matured in sherry, bourbon, and port casks.

Glenglassaugh 12 Years Old – Three Cask Matured: Bourbon, Sherry, Red Wine

ABV 45%; SRP: $65

Tasting Notes

Color: Luminous gold

Nose: Sweet coastal waves of ripe apricot and fig meld with toasted vanilla and tropical flora, carried on a warm ocean breeze.

Taste: Candied pistachio, date, and sweet fig roll into waves of morello cherry and whipped cream, infused with fresh coastal air.

Sandend – Three Cask Matured; Bourbon, Sherry, Manzanilla

ABV: 50.5%, SRP $70

Color: Summer gold

Nose: Soft buttery vanilla ice cream drenched in tropical fruit, with chocolate and a touch

of sea salt.

Taste: Waves of salted caramel with an effervescent burst of pineapple, cherry, and grapefruit, enlivened by the ocean shore.

Portsoy – Three Cask Matured: Sherry, Bourbon, Port

ABV: 49.1%; SRP $75

Color: Deep amber

Nose: Rich maritime waves infused with tropical fruit and sherried dark soy, rolling into port with licorice and sea kelp.

Taste: Full-bodied with dark chocolate, fermented soy, and charred mango with treacle and a crack of sea salt.

“The new portfolio brings together all the key elements of Glenglassaugh’s spirit,” said Master Blender Rachel Barrie. “Inspired by its truly unique coastal location, the new expressions transport us to a place where the spirit is awakened and soul invigorated, inviting us to stop, take a breath, and appreciate our surroundings. To taste Glenglassaugh Single Malt is to experience the coastal influence of Sandend Bay and the ancient harbor towns nearby. Shaped by the coalescence of land and sea, the senses are awakened by the imposing yet calming crash of waves and the sweet smell of gorse in the air.”

To celebrate this milestone, Glenglassaugh has partnered with acclaimed landscape photographer Richard Gatson, to launch a photography series which will capture the distillery’s intertwined connection to the land and sea. Richard is a Scottish travel & lifestyle photographer and co-author of Wild Guide Scotland.

About Glenglassaugh Distillery

There’s a place where the land meets the sea. Where the senses are awakened and sweet air mingles with a crack of sea salt. Where flavors ride the waves of sea and air. Until they come to rest, in a place of perfect harmony. A taste of Glenglassaugh is a pull to the lush shores of Sandend Bay. Where, in curving copper stills and dark casks of oak, a coastal single malt is born. Softly rolling surf sweeps across a scattering of ancient harbor towns here, while dolphins play, gannets dive, and spirits are renewed by the joy of life at a gentler pace.

https://www.glenglassaugh.com/