Glenmorangie Launches New Limited Edition Whisky

Combining bright, bold flavors with soft sweetness, Glenmorangie A Tale of Tokyo is a single malt whisky as full of delicious sensory contrasts as Tokyo itself. Japan’s capital has always been a place of great creative inspiration for Glenmorangie’s globe-trotting whisky creator, Dr. Bill Lumsden, countering bustling streets with quiet gardens and ancient customs with ultra-modernism.

Inspired by the memories, feelings and flavors of his many visits to Tokyo and a desire to experiment with rare Japanese Mizunara oak casks for the first time, Dr Bill has created a limited edition expression characterized by enchanting opposites. In the whisky’s flavor profile, pepper meets bitter cherries and coconut, as mouth-watering orange zest fuses with incense and sweet oak. On the finish, classic Glenmorangie flavors of mandarin, almond and marzipan can be detected.

Glenmorangie’s whisky creators have been endlessly experimental on their quest to create delicious whiskies for the last 180 years. Led by Director of Whisky Creation, Dr. Bill Lumsden, they take whatever captures their imagination and turn it into whisky. Some time ago, as he travelled through Japan to share the joy of Glenmorangie more widely, Dr Bill wondered how he could create a single malt that encapsulated Tokyo’s contrasting delights, and what the influence of complex Japanese Mizunara oak might be on the Highland distillery’s light, floral character. After a tireless quest, he was able to source a small number of Mizunara casks, which are known for bringing a very distinctive and unusual flavor to whisky. He balanced the resulting unique and bold flavours from the Japanese oak with Glenmorangie aged in both bourbon and sherry casks to create a deliciously balanced whisky that encapsulates the juxtapositions of Tokyo.

To bring the vibrant inspiration and flavors of A Tale of Tokyo to life, Glenmorangie collaborated with Japanese artist Yamaguchi Akira, who has created his own playful perspective of the city’s rich layers of history and culture in an artwork which adorns each bottle and its packaging. Uniting his trademark maximalist bird’s-eye view style with Glenmorangie’s technicolour palette, it juxtaposes famed landmarks and characteristics from both Tokyo and the Highland Distillery, as well as traditional Japanese pastimes with nods to the whisky’s flavors. From the Tokyo Tower and Ueno Park to Glenmorangie’s giraffe-high stills and lush Mizunara oak trees, there are many intricate, hidden discoverables in his work, including several Dr. Bill figures peppered throughout.

Dr Bill Lumsden said: “I’m lucky to have travelled widely over the years sharing Glenmorangie around the world whilst also gathering new inspiration for whisky creations, and Tokyo has always been one of my favorite places. I’m fascinated by the contradictions between its bustling streets and tranquil gardens, ancient and modern buildings, its many sensory experiences and its culture. My time there over the years made me wonder whether I could capture my experience of Tokyo, and these beautiful intricacies, in whisky form.

“I partly matured a proportion of Glenmorangie spirit in rare Japanese Mizunara oak casks, which I’ve been curious to experiment with for some time. The influence of this wood is incredibly complex and unusual; it required balance and softening with Glenmorangie matured in bourbon and sherry casks, and the result is a dram as full of delicious sensory contrasts as a trip to Tokyo.”

Yamaguchi Akira said: “It’s been a joy to collaborate with Glenmorangie to bring Glenmorangie A Tale of Tokyo to life through my art. The idea of my residing home conjures up so many different thoughts and feelings, and my work reflects Tokyo’s contrasts in many ways. Incorporating hints about Glenmorangie and its whisky really appealed to my sense of playfulness.

