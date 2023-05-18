Good Spirits Cocktails Launches Ready-to-Drink Cocktails in 200ml Cans

WASHINGTON D.C.— Good Spirits Cocktails is thrilled to announce the launch of our ready-to-drink cocktail company, offering a wonderful selection of handcrafted beverages conveniently packaged in 200ml cans. Our passion for quality mixology and the desire to make premium cocktails accessible to everyone has inspired us to create three unique and delicious concoctions: the Golden Hour, the Lovebird, and the Bourbon Crisp.

The Golden Hour (27% ABV) is a honey-thyme old fashioned that captures the essence of a serene sunset. Crafted with precision, this classic cocktail boasts the perfect balance of smooth bourbon, luscious honey, and aromatic thyme. Savor each sip as the flavors transport you to a blissful state of relaxation.

For those seeking a refreshing and vibrant libation, the Lovebird (12% ABV) is an absolute must-try. This passionate concoction combines the tropical tang of passion fruit with the zing of grapefruit, creating a paloma that will leave your taste buds dancing with delight. Say goodbye to boring drinks and let the Lovebird whisk you away to a tropical paradise.

If you’re in the mood for a crisp and invigorating blend, our Bourbon Crisp (13% ABV) will be your new go-to. This enticing mix of apple cider and smooth bourbon delivers a tantalizing combination of flavors that will leave you craving more. Embrace the autumnal ambiance and indulge in the comforting notes of apple and bourbon in every sip.

To make it even easier for you to enjoy our premium cocktails, we offer direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales to 31 states. Simply visit our website to explore our full range of beverages and place your order. Whether you’re hosting a gathering, enjoying a night in, or simply seeking a hassle-free way to savor a top-notch cocktail, we’ve got you covered.

Additionally, our beverages can soon be found at select liquor stores in the DC area. We are excited to partner with local retailers to ensure that our beverages are easily accessible to cocktail enthusiasts throughout the city. Keep an eye out for our cans on the shelves of your favorite liquor store!

So, whether you’re a seasoned mixology enthusiast or simply someone who appreciates the finer things in life, join us in raising a can to celebrate the launch of our ready-to-drink cocktail line. Cheers to convenience, flavor, and the pleasure of indulging in exceptional cocktails!

For More Information:

http://www.goodspiritscocktails.com