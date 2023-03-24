Goslings Rum Debuts Dark ‘n Stormy Canned Cocktail Portfolio

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Not every country can claim an official cocktail, but Bermuda most certainly does: the Dark ‘n Stormy. Beginning this month and rolling out through April, Goslings Rum introduces a new ready-to-drink (RTD) Dark ‘n Stormy canned cocktail portfolio with a trio of tropical flavors: Pineapple, Mango, and Black Cherry, which join the original Dark ‘n Stormy in a revamped can. Each cocktail will be available nationwide via online retailers such as Drizly and Getstocked.com (SRP: $10.99, 355ml x 4 pack, 7% ABV).

The family-owned rum producer trademarked the Dark ‘n Stormy on June 9, 1980, to protect the signature cocktail’s integrity across the world, and to forever ensure that a cocktail can only be represented as an authentic Dark ‘n Stormy if it contains the key ingredient – Goslings Black Seal Rum. The newly released Dark ‘n Stormy canned cocktails are made with Goslings Black Seal Rum, Goslings Stormy Ginger Beer and a hint of fruit flavor. The Mango variety offers a clean stone fruit flavor, Black Cherry is sweet and spicy, and Pineapple is refreshing and bright. All four varieties are made with no preservatives and are naturally sweetened with cane sugar.

“Goslings first released the Dark ‘n Stormy in a ready-to-drink format in 2012 and today’s consumer demand for convenient, high quality ready-to-drink cocktails motivated us to get creative,” says Malcolm Gosling Jr., eighth generation rum maker. “Bermuda offers an island spirit unlike anywhere else, and now that fun-loving vibe can be easily transportable to boats, beaches, golf courses, hiking trails, or any other place where mixing isn’t ideal. The sweetness of the mango, pineapple, and black cherry pairs deliciously with the spiciness of the ginger beer so there’s a ‘zip in every sip’ (our favorite tagline).”

Earlier this year, Goslings released Spirited Seas Ocean Aged Bermuda Rum, an experimental expression that is now part of the permanent portfolio.

About Goslings Rum

A family business for over 200 years, Goslings Rum is Bermuda’s largest export product and the only company that blends and bottles rum on the island. First exported to the United States in the 1980s, Goslings offers six distinctive, award-winning rums: Goslings Black Seal Rum, Goslings 151 Proof Black Seal Rum, Goslings Spirited Seas Ocean Aged Rum, Goslings Family Reserve Old Rum, and Goslings Papa Seal Single Barrel Bermuda Rum. Goslings Stormy Ginger Beer, crafted specifically for use in the trademarked Goslings Dark ’n Stormy cocktail, is the number-one selling ginger beer in the United States. Goslings also markets a ready-to-drink Dark ‘n Stormy cocktail collection featuring four varieties. Goslings is available in all 50 states as well as North American and European Duty Free, the Caribbean, Canada, Australia, and most European markets.

About Castle Brands

Castle Brands is a developer and international supplier of premium and super-premium brands including: Goslings Rums, Goslings Stormy Ginger Beer, Ramazzotti, and METHOD AND MADNESS.

For More Information:

https://www.goslingsrum.com/