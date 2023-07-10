Gran Centenario Teams Up With Mexican Actor And Former Professional Footballer Cristo Fernández for New ‘Incuestionables’ Campaign

Gran Centenario, Mexico’s #1 Tequila and the Official Tequila of the Mexican National Team, is proud to announce a new partnership with Mexican actor and former professional footballer Cristo Fernández.

Founded by the first Tequila Master Distiller in history and handcrafted in the highlands of Jalisco, Gran Centenario is a family-owned tequila rooted in over a century of craft. As the recently announced Official Tequila Partner of the inaugural Leagues Cup,this new partnership with Fernández is more than just a collaboration: it’s a celebration of their deep-rooted Mexican heritage, blending the artistry of tequila making with the skill and talent displayed on and off the fútbol pitch.

Together, Gran Centenario and Fernández will kick off their partnership at the start of the ‘Summer of Fútbol’ – a celebration of both soccer (or fútbol) and tequila as a way of life through a new dynamic digital campaign – ‘Incuestionables.’ The national campaign will feature a series of videos with Gran Centenario’s newest ambassador,

Fernández, as he hilariously navigates through life’s debating moments, proving one indisputable fact: Gran Centenario stands as Mexico’s #1 Tequila.

To celebrate Gran Centenario and Fernández’s shared passions in both fútbol and tequila, the two have collaborated to create a custom tequila cocktail – the Gran Copa Paloma. In developing this specialty cocktail, Gran Centenario and Fernández drew inspiration from the vibrant energy of Mexico’s soccer fanbase, symbolizing the spirit of celebration and champions. The Gran Copa Paloma, also announced as an Official Cocktail of the 2023 Leagues Cup, can be enjoyed at games across the country with fans alike or at home with friends and family.

“I am proud to announce my partnership with Gran Centenario, a brand that embodies the true spirit of Mexico,” said Fernández. “We share a deep connection to our home country and a passion for all things fútbol and tequila. The brand is known as a household staple where I grew up in my beautiful hometown of Guadalajara. It gives me great pride to introduce this piece of our culture -and Mexico’s #1 tequila- to so many new fans.”

Throughout the Summer of Fútbol, Gran Centenario will further celebrate what the sport and tequila means to its fans through its established partnership with the Mexican National Team, Club América, sweepstakes, and the release of a six limited edition bottle labels that will be available for sale at grancentenario.comFernández will also host an onsite “fan fest” experience at an upcoming Leagues Cup game – date to be announced later this summer.

GRAN COPA PALOMA

Ingredients

2 oz Gran Centenario Reposado Tequila

1.5 oz Pink Grapefruit Soda

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

.5 oz Agave Syrup

2 dashes Orange Bitters

Preparation

Combine all ingredients (except the soda) in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain over fresh ice into a rocks glass rimmed with Tajín and top with grapefruit soda. Garnish with a lime wedge.

