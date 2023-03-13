Grand Brulot Signs With Athens Distributing Company In Tennessee

Miami, FL — Grand Brulot VSOP Cognac Cafe is announcing it has signed a distribution agreement with Athens Distributing Company as part of the company’s expansion plans. Athens Distributing Company is a family-run company that services the Nashville, Chattanooga, Memphis, Knoxville and Tri-Cities markets. The agreement marks the coffee cognac’s entry into the Tennessee market.

“Athens Distributing Company has a long history in Tennessee and strong relationships with bars, restaurants, groceries and retailers in the region,” said Co-Founder and CEO Francisco Tonarely. “We are confident that with their support and network, we will be able to reach new customers who will fall in love with Grand Brulot and its unique coffee cognac blend.”

Given Tennessee’s rich music history, entering this market marks an important milestone for Grand Brulot, which has understood the strong synergies between the music and spirits industry since the brand’s inception. Grand Brulot has an ongoing partnership with three-time Grammy-nominated artist and blues legend, Joe Bonamassa.

Launched in 2018, Grand Brulot revived the 200 plus year old French custom of combining coffee with cognac. Grand Brulot takes premium VSOP Cognac with Ecuadorian Robusta coffee to create this sophisticated and complex 80 proof liquor. Handcrafted by the Tardy family since 1880 on their estate in the Cognac region of France, the fifth generation of Cognac producers meticulously select the finest ‘eaux de vie’ to craft a unique VSOP Cognac aged in French oak barrels, which is then blended and aged with premium Ecuadorian 100 percent Robusta coffee beans.

Each serving of Grand Brulot contains the caffeine equivalent of a shot of espresso, giving it a decadent rich coffee flavor. Grand Brulot’s flavor profile also features notes of nutmeg and vanilla with a subtle honey aroma. The unique spirit perfectly pairs in a variety of delicious cocktails like the Espresso Martini or simply served neat.

Grand Brulot has earned several, high-profile awards and distinctions achieving worldwide acclaim. Awards and recognitions include winning the Gold Medal for Best Flavored Cognac of 2020 by the New York International Spirits Competition, Gold Medal 2020 Blue Lifestyle Seal of Approval, Gold Medal Flavored Cognac of the Year and the Double Gold at the prestigious Proof Awards, along with a 97 rating. The coffee cognac has been featured in Forbes, Us Weekly, In Touch, People en Español, among others, and The U.S. Sun recently called the Grand Brulot Espresso Martini the perfect cocktail.

Available in the U.S., U.K. and France, the brand can now be found in stores within the U.S. like Total Wine & More and ABC Fine Liquors & Spirits and served at world-renowned hotspots like Dirty French, Le District, Peter Luger’s, Smith and Wollensky, Bobby Vans, The Baccarat Hotel, the Four Seasons, Mr. Foggs and beyond. Grand Brulot also has a partnership with sales and marketing company Blue Ridge Spirits & Wine Marketing to build its U.S. presence across on- and off-premise channels and online sales.

ABOUT GRAND BRULOT

Grand Brulot combines the finest VSOP Cognac with rich Robusta coffee from Ecuador for the ultimate palate pleasing blend that doesn’t overpower or underplay its two key ingredients. Enrooted in French lore, Grand Brulot delivers a uniquely dry and smooth drink with flavor notes of nutmeg, vanilla and a subtle honey aroma that is unforgettable. Launched in 2018, Grand Brulot is served in the most beloved bars and restaurants in the world such as Peter Lugers NY, 5 Hertford Club in London, Coco in Paris, Smith & Wollensky Miami and beyond

For More Information:

http://grandbrulot.com/