Grand Marnier Launches New Grand Encounter Campaign

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Every grand moment starts with an unexpected encounter, and in its newest campaign, Grand Marnier explores how the meeting of elements from different worlds can inspire new beginnings, new perspectives, and new heights.

It’s the meeting of cognac and bitter orange liqueur – the unexpected encounter of Grand Marnier’s key ingredients – that inspired the creative for the campaign.

The Grand Encounter campaign will reach consumers across digital, print and POS channels to communicate the power of the unexpected. Throughout the six mini-films of the brand campaign, Grand Marnier is shown alongside other grand encounters including the beautiful but uncharacteristic combination of a ballet dancer and street dancer, or the uplifting collaboration between a classical pianist and upbeat DJ. Each film, which has a music video vibe and distinctive soundtrack, celebrates the grand encounters unlocked by these unexpected meetings, a metaphor for Grand Marnier’s Cognac and bitter Orange liqueur pairing.

The films were directed by multi-award winning, British Director, Jake Nava, most notable for his diverse work with the music industry’s top talent. Of the Grand Encounter work, he says: “With this campaign we hope to motivate people to take inspiration from the unexpected and push creative boundaries. Grand Marnier is a brand with great heritage and has experience in bringing two very different worlds together – the marriage of bitter orange liqueur and cognac. With this new campaign we are telling a story about the power of two worlds meeting and how this process can really help to elevate experiences and inspire new cultural moments.”

With the new brand campaign, Grand Marnier aims to connect with consumers who are looking for ways to elevate their cocktail experience, putting two hero cocktails to the fore: The Grand Margarita, and introducing the Grand Smash, two cocktails pivotal in creating Grand moments with a bold twist of Grand Marnier.

Simple to make and refreshing to drink, the Grand Smash offers a magical meeting between Grand Marnier, lemon and mint, creating a refined drinking experience for those wanting to try something new. The Grand Margarita elevates a well-known classic, thanks to the grand encounter between the sophisticated and bold taste profile of Grand Marnier with this classic cocktail.

Also featured in the mini-series is Grand Marnier’s Cuvée Louis-Alexandre blend, created and named in honor of Grand Marnier’s founder, in 1977. This cognac forward blend with a hint of orange liqueur is more intense in taste and can be enjoyed neat, as well as in a cocktail. However you choose to enjoy Grand Marnier, please enjoy responsibly.

Julka Villa, Campari Group’s Global Head of Marketing says “A ballet dancer and street dancer, a DJ and pianist – with Grand Encounter we want to start a conversation about the limitless possibilities of unexpected pairings – much like the sophisticated and audacious meeting of Cognac and bitter Orange liqueur and the elevated cocktail that is the Grand Margarita. We believe that when two very different worlds meet, new moments in culture can manifest into elevated experiences. We can’t wait to see this campaign roll out across the globe, and what Grand Encounters it will inspire.”

The Grand Encounter campaign launches across POS, OOH+ digital channels beginning April 3rd. In the U.S., the Grand Encounter campaign will be brought to life for consumers throughout the year through various integrated experiences.

Give Our Recipes a Try

Grand Margarita

RECIPE:

0.75 parts Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge

1.5 parts Tequila

0.75 parts Fresh Lime Juice

0.25 parts Agave Nectar

Lime wheel to garnish

Salt Optional

SERVE:

Begin by filling a wide, shallow dish with 2-3mm of fine salt. Cut a lime in half and rub around half of the glass rim

Then, holding the glass upside down, dip the wet half delicately into the salt, so that it adheres to the rim to a thickness of 2-3mm

Shake the Grand Marnier, tequila, lime juice, and agave nectar with ice and strain into the glass

Apply lime wheel to the rim of the glass and enjoy!

Grand Smash

RECIPE

2 parts Grand Marnier

4 lemon wedges

6-8 Mint leaves

SERVE:

Gently muddle mint leaves and lemon wedges in a shaker tin.

Add the Grand Marnier, top with ice, and shake.

Pour into an ice-filled rocks glass, Garnish with a sprig of mint, and enjoy responsibly!

If you desire some bubbles, top with a splash of soda!

About Grand Marnier

Grand Marnier is the only premium liqueur in the world that combines cognac with exotic bitter orange liqueur. Grand Marnier was created in 1880 by Louis-Alexandre Marnier Lapostolle who had the innovative idea of blending cognac with a rare variety of orange “Citrus bigaradia.”

By combining the complexity of cognac with the exoticism of distilled essence of orange he created the famous Grand Liqueur.

Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge continues to be produced as it was in 1876, with the addition of special cuvées to the range over the years, including Grand Marnier Louis Alexandre, Grand Marnier Cuvée Centenaire, Grand Marnier Cuvée Révelation and the Grand Marnier Cuvée Quintessence.

About Campari Group

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. Campari Group has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. Campari Group is headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy, and owns 23 plants worldwide with its own distribution network in 23 countries. The shares of the parent company, Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI – Bloomberg CPR IM), have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001.

About Campari America Campari America LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Davide Campari-Milano N.V. Campari America has built a portfolio unrivaled in its quality, innovation and style, making it a top choice among distributors, retailers and consumers. Campari America manages Campari Group’s portfolio in the US with such leading brands as SKYY Vodka, SKYY Infusions, Grand Marnier, Campari, Aperol, Wild Turkey Kentucky Straight Bourbon, American Honey, Russell’s Reserve, The Glen Grant Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Forty Creek Canadian Whisky, BULLDOG Gin, Cabo Wabo Tequila, Espolón Tequila, Montelobos Mezcal, Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur, Appleton Estate Rum, Wray & Nephew Rum, Coruba Rum, Ouzo 12, X-Rated Fusion Liqueur, Frangelico, Cynar, Averna, Braulio, Cinzano, Mondoro and Jean-Marc XO Vodka.

For More Information:

https://www.grandmarnier.com/en-us/grandencounter/