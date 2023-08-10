Grand Teton Distillery Hires Area Sales Manager

DRIGGS, Idaho— Grand Teton Distillery announced its newest hire, Scott Kelch, joining the team in a newly created position as area sales manager. At Grand Teton Distillery, Kelch will be responsible for supporting spirit sales throughout Idaho and the surrounding states. With an eye on expanding sales in the region, Kelch will look to secure a broker in Oregon and a distributor in Washington in the near future.

“Scott is a passionate and dedicated professional with a deep understanding of the alcohol industry,” says Andrew Boczar, VP of Strategic Planning at Grand Teton Distillery. “He is a strategic thinker with a proven track record of success. After working with him over the past several years, I am confident that he will be a valuable asset to Grand Teton Distillery.”

With more than fifteen years of experience in the alcohol industry, Kelch has worked with both beer and spirits. He worked in Austin, Texas and Boise, Idaho for Anheuser-Busch distributors before working his way up in the spirits world, from Boise sales rep to the Pacific Northwest regional sales manager for a liquor broker. In 2011, he founded NorthStar Spirits, an Idaho-based liquor broker, representing small and medium-sized distilleries. He has extensive experience launching and growing liquor brands and plans to do just that at Grand Teton Distillery. Before going in-house with Grand Teton, he has represented them for the past five years through NorthStar.

About Grand Teton Distillery

Founded in 2011 in Teton Valley Idaho, Grand Teton Distillery is a family-owned and operated craft distillery. It sits at an elevation of 6500 feet in the shadow of the Grand Teton. Using mineral-rich glacial snowmelt and more than 240k pounds of Idaho potatoes annually, its award-winning premium vodkas, bourbons and whiskeys are made entirely from local and regional ingredients. A number of sustainable practices are used to create Grand Teton Distillery’s spirits, doing its part to preserve the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem— the only intact ecosystem remaining in the Lower 48 states. Grand Teton Distillery’s spirits have earned national acclaim at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Global Spirit Awards and NY International Spirits Competition as well as high ratings acknowledged by Wine Enthusiast. Grand Teton Distillery’s spirits are distributed throughout the West.

For More Information:

https://www.tetondistillery.com/