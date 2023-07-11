Grand Teton Distillery Releases Private Stock American Single Malt Whiskey

DRIGGS, Idaho— Award-winning Grand Teton Distillery announced the release of its Private Stock American Single Malt Whiskey. Aged in used bourbon barrels for seven years, this release is one of the longest-aged American Single Malts on the market. This is Grand Teton’s third bottle in the Private Stock collection and it is now available direct to consumer.

“This is our distillery’s second American Single Malt, and this version truly showcases our craft,” says John Boczar, head distiller at Grand Teton Distillery. “We wanted to create a pure expression of a single malt and this bottle does just that. Not only has it be aged three years longer than our first ASM, it has ten percent more alcohol and has a distinctly unique finish.”

Dark golden in color, this whiskey has aromas of sourdough, candied ginger, chamomile, sprouts, mint and cinnamon. Overall herbaceous, it has a soft and dry light body and a chocolate babka finish. This premium whiskey has been aged in 53-gallon barrels at 6,000 feet, in extreme temperatures at the foothills of the Teton mountain range.

A true grain-to-glass whiskey, the single-grain malted barley is all milled, fermented, distilled, aged and bottled in-house. Additionally, Grand Teton Distillery complies with the American Single Malt Whiskey Commission requirements found here.

Product specs include:

100% Idaho malted barley

750ml bottles

100 proof, 50% ABV

Suggested retail price, $79.95 Grand Teton’s Private Stock collection features limited-release, small-batch barrels that have been individually selected, proofed with pure mountain water and hand-bottled. Every barrel showcases the craftsmanship of head distiller, John Boczar. Grand Teton Distillery has released unique Private Stock bottles annually since 2021. Additional bottles in this series will be released in the coming years. Sold in an embossed gift box, bottles from 22 initial barrels are now available for purchase online. In the coming weeks, the spirit will be available at the distillery’s tasting room, as well as at select retailers throughout the West.

About Grand Teton Distillery

Founded in 2011 in Teton Valley Idaho, Grand Teton Distillery is a family-owned and operated craft distillery. It sits at an elevation of 6500 feet in the shadow of the Grand Teton. Using mineral-rich glacial snowmelt and more than 240k pounds of Idaho potatoes annually, its award-winning premium vodkas, bourbons and whiskeys are made entirely from local and regional ingredients. A number of sustainable practices are used to create Grand Teton Distillery’s spirits, doing its part to preserve the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem— the only intact ecosystem remaining in the Lower 48 states. Grand Teton Distillery’s spirits have earned national acclaim at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Global Spirit Awards and NY International Spirits Competition as well as high ratings acknowledged by Wine Enthusiast. Grand Teton Distillery’s spirits are distributed throughout the West.

For More Information:

https://www.tetondistillery.com/liquor/whiskey/grand-teton-private-stock-american-single-malt-whiskey