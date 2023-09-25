Grandpa’s Spirit Distillery First Release: 80-Proof Corn White Whiskey

SEATTLE, Wash.— Grandpa’s Spirit Distillery (GSD) announced the release of the first of five planned spirits, its premium corn white whiskey, bottled at 80-proof (40% alc./vol.). This release pays tribute to the founder’s East European family history of distilling various spirits. In this instance, “grandpa” was a seasoned seaman who sailed on research and commercial vessels for decades. His recipes were passed down to his grandson, founder Ivan Tcygir. Corn whiskey was chosen for this release due to its status as a most traditional American ingredient for liquor production.

This release represents more than just crafting a fine sippable beverage; it preserves a family legacy and pays homage to the USA. GSD selected James Bay Distillers for this release because of the uniqueness of James Bay Distillers approach: all spirits must be tasty and sippable. The spirit conforms to production methods of the founder’s family with some adaptation for modern equipment. Tcygir stated, “We are proud of this white whiskey which opens with a sweet approachable nose, impressions of sweet caramel, the freshness of a newly opened bottle of bourbon and finishes with caramelized pecans and a lingering floral note. Tcygir recommends pairing this with pulled pork, roast chicken or beef and potatoes. Serving over ice with a dash of fresh lime juice and zest makes a good match also.

Grandpa’s Spirit Corn White Whiskey will be available for sale at James Bay Distillers in late September.

About Grandpa’s Spirit Distillery

GSD is a team of like-minded individuals driven by the idea of creating quality craft alcoholic beverages and founded in Washington State in 2022. Their distilling approach and formula is based on the recipes of one of a founder’s paternal grandfather, an avid hunter and fisherman who passed away in 2017. Corn white whiskey is the first product they introduce to the market. Other planned releases under the Grandpa’s Spirit brand include wheat, rye, barley and buckwheat. GSD may be contacted by email and through their website.

About James Bay Distillers

James Bay Distillers distills and bottles super premium whiskies, gins and vodka. Formed in 2014, they now make 11 spirits, nine of which are rated 90+ points in national and international competitions. Their goal is to make every spirit a “sipping spirit”, exceptional right from the bottle. They prefer local and organic ingredients, and strive to create spirits which are the best in their category. James Bay Distillers is located at Paine Field in Everett, WA.

For More Information:

https://www.grandpasspirit.com/