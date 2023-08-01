Hall of Fame Vodka Announces Partnership With Republic National Distributing Company in a New Strategic Market-Oklahoma

LEXINGTON, Ky.— As the ONLY Choctaw Tribal Member-Owned Liquor Brand, Hall Of Fame Vodka, the award-winning over-proof premium Vodka from Kentucky, is proud to announce a new and exciting strategic partnership with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), the nation’s second-largest distributor of fine wine & spirits with a presence in 37 states and the District of Columbia. With this new partnership, Hall Of Fame Vodka and RNDC are leveraging the extreme growth of the brand in conjunction with the founder’s heritage of being a member of the Choctaw Nation in Oklahoma. RNDC will immediately begin distributing Hall Of Fame Premium Vodka across Oklahoma which is known as a huge sports market with the Los Angeles Dodgers having two minor league baseball teams in OKC and Tulsa as well as nationally recognized college programs. What a time to be a sports fan in Oklahoma as the University of Oklahoma Women’s Softball team just finished up one of the most remarkable seasons in sports history with a winning streak currently at 53 games culminating this year with a World Series title. “A perfect market to launch and one we have strategically waited to enter until our brand had national traction” according to founder Jerry “Bubba” Draper.

“As the first American Indian family-owned liquor brand (BIPOC) to launch in the US (Founded in 2017 in Arizona), Hall Of Fame has focused exclusively on sports fans by utilizing a brand and packaged product never seen in the liquor industry. Hall Of Fame has disrupted how a sports brand is built for a specialized fan base by utilizing trademarks, patents for bottle designs, and a proprietary Vodka recipe utilizing Limestone water in Kentucky.

Hall of Fame offers a premium vodka perfect for a top shelf Moscow mule, smooth enough to drink on the rocks and offers the ultimate classic Vodka Martini all at a price point not seen by this quality of a product all baseball fans can enjoy with a $19.99 SRP.

Hall Of Fame’s strategy is to double its global business every two years and are working diligently towards that objective by choosing states that have large professional sports franchises across all professional leagues, MLB, NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLS, and NHL” said Jerry “Bubba” Draper, Founder Hall Of Fame Spirits. To this end, Hall Of Fame is pursuing a calculated US route-to-market strategy that relies on having the right strategic partners in each market that can deliver our ambitious growth targets while not losing sight of the Hall Of Fame brand goals of catering to the high-end cocktail experience. RNDC is a perfect partner in what we feel is a home state for our brand. After careful consideration, vetting of multiple partners, and ongoing evaluations, Hall Of Fame Vodka is pleased to announce its new long-term partnership with Republic National of Oklahoma. Hall Of Fame Vodka is focused on making this market another pillar of the brand moving forward and believe RNDC is best suited to fulfill the Hall Of Fame Vodka customer-first strategy, and it looks forward to the growth the RNDC partnership will bring.”

“The opportunity for a 100% minority owned (BIPOC) craft brand to partner with such a dynamic wholesaler shows the strength of the Hall Of Fame brand, packaging, and the world class Vodka as well as the diversity initiatives RNDC has pushed forward over the last few years. We are excited to partner with a distribution company in RNDC that was named “2021 Bev Industry WHOLESALER OF THE YEAR”. “Sports and Vodka lovers ask us daily when we will be in their markets, and we are truly excited to be able to bring our award-winning brand, bottle, and juice, to fellow passionate sports enthusiasts in Oklahoma as we continue to strategically expand our brand’s national presence, with only the right partners,” said Bubba.

About Hall Of Fame Vodka

Hall Of Fame Spirits is the oldest American Indian family-owned Lifestyle Liquor brand in the US. They have created an American-made hand-crafted award-winning, premium ingredients, gluten/sugar/Carb, and additive-free Vodka. A grand slam: A martini quality vodka, an iconic unforgettable trademarked brand along with a one-of-a-kind patented award-winning bottle design in conjunction with the world-renowned artist – Rene Garcia Jr. They have created a company second to none, and one that truly honors the love of spirits, sport, and its heritage. They hope their customers have many opportunities to enjoy Hall Of Fame Spirits, in honor of the same reasons they founded their company.

