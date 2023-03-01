Hard Truth Distilling Launches First Television and Radio Ad Campaign

NASHVILLE, Ind.— Hard Truth Distilling Co., Indiana’s largest destination craft distillery, has reached a major company milestone by airing its first television advertising campaign this month, with a radio campaign to break on February 27.

Hard Truth began airing 15- and 30-second television commercials this week on streaming services in ten key markets: Chicago, Indy, Columbus, Cincinnati, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Dallas, Houston, Tampa, Ft. Lauderdale.

Introducing the tagline: “We do it all for these moments of truth,” the new ads feature scenes of pouring, toasting and enjoying Hard Truth’s cornerstone brand, Hard Truth Sweet Mash Rye Whiskey, against the backdrop of its beautiful 325 wooded acre campus and contemporary state-of-the-art distillery.

Jeff McCabe, Hard Truth co-founder and executive chairman, said the 10-market advertising campaign comes on the heels of the distillery, founded just eight years ago, now being in the top 10 percent of distilleries in the nation, a trend that enables Hard Truth to assert in its ads: “We’re proud to be one of the nation’s fastest growing spirits brands.”

Both McCabe and Bryan Smith, Hard Truth co-founder and master distiller, are featured in the new spots. Smith said the decision to focus on its sweet mash rye whiskey, unlike most other whiskey makers who use sour mash, helps define what makes its product lineup stand out from other distilleries. “The ads also feature a very brief glimpse of our Cinnamon Vodka bottle,” said Smith. “That’s a tribute to the non-whiskey brands that help spur our growth.”

Hard Truth’s internal marketing team and Bayonet Media of Indianapolis co-created the ads. John Behling, Hard Truth’s chief marketing officer, said the new campaign is an essential and effective way to support its distributor partners and retailers, not to mention they’ll be spreading the Hard Truth gospel to even more consumers. “We have a great story to tell and we’re at that point in our history when it’s time to tell it the loudest way possible, on TV and radio.”

Behling added that purchasing time on streaming services, rather than traditional broadcast channels, enable them to precisely target the correct demographic and ensure that viewers who see the ads have significant potential to purchase Hard Truth brands.

McCabe said that in addition to the new advertising campaign, one of the most significant signs of growth at Hard Truth is its current distillery expansion, highlighted by the construction of its second rackhouse—which will be twice the size of its current rackhouse, tripling its storage capacity. Along with this expansion, the distillery is transitioning to 24/7 production to keep up with demand.

“These are heady days for all of us at Hard Truth,” said McCabe. “We come to work every day thinking what’s next? We’re not sure what it will be, but we know it will be great.”

About Hard Truth Distilling Co.

Headquartered in Nashville, Indiana, Hard Truth Distilling Co. produces more than 20 premium spirits, including critically acclaimed Hard Truth Sweet Mash Rye Whiskey and top-selling Hard Truth Cinnamon Vodka, Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum, and Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum Cream.

Hard Truth’s spirits are distributed in Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Wisconsin and Wyoming with several new states in process for 2023.

Founded in 2015, Hard Truth Distilling Co. quickly outgrew its original production facility, and, by 2017, construction had begun on its current facility, a distillery housed in a 50,000-square-foot building equipped with a state-of-the-art Vendome Copper & Brass distilling system. Hard Truth’s destination campus spans 325 wooded acres in Brown County, Indiana — an artists’ colony and tourist destination known for its natural beauty.

For More Information:

https://hardtruthdistilling.com/