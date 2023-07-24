Hard Truth Releases High Road Sweet Mash Rye

Indiana-based Hard Truth Distilling Co. announced the release of Hard Truth High Road Sweet Mash Rye – a new sweet mash rye whiskey expression developed for a wider range of rye whiskey fans to experience the flavor, nuances and subtleties of the sweet mash rye distilling process.

According to Hard Truth’s Master Distiller Bryan Smith, the overwhelmingly positive response to Hard Truth’s rapidly-growing line of sweet mash rye whiskies — in terms of sales and feedback from reviewers and consumers alike – led to the development of a sweet mash rye with a lower proof and price point that will help build the entire sweet mash category.

“Our internal evaluation panel results along with taste-testing in twenty-plus markets confirmed that this is one of the most delicious, sweet mash rye whiskies we’ve ever produced,” said Bryan Smith, Hard Truth Master Distiller. “Not coincidentally this will be our first year-round sweet mash rye whiskey with corn in the mash bill.”

Hard Truth High Road Sweet Mash Rye is bottled at 46.5 percent ABV (93 proof). It is available in 750 mL bottles with a suggested retail price of $39.99. High Road features 55 percent rye, 36 percent corn, and 9 percent malted barley.

High Road features a deep copper appearance, with an aroma of apricot jam, honey, baking spice and graham cracker. Its taste offers up rich vanilla, maple, custard, and spices that coat the tongue. Its finish is bold with a lingering caramel that fades to honey, coffee and nougat.

“We’re proud that Hard Truth is at the forefront of what we believe is a sweet mash rye revolution,” said Smith. “Sweet mashing – a process in which each batch of whiskey begins with entirely fresh ingredients – typically results in whiskeys that are softer and have a more complex palate. And even though the process is more labor intensive, meticulous and costly than sour mashing, we believe the result is a rye whiskey that is both distinctive and delicious.”

High Road was distilled with the same skill, innovation and passion of its sweet mash predecessor, Hard Truth Sweet Mash Rye introduced in 2020. “Since the day we opened the doors at Hard Truth, we have been working to develop a versatile multi-occasion sweet mash rye whiskey that is perfect on its own, on the rocks or in your favorite whiskey cocktail,” said Smith. “We’re confident that High Road is that whiskey.”

High Road will be Hard Truth’s largest scale release in the 8-year history of the distillery. The production of High Road is one of numerous reasons Hard Truth recently conducted a major distillery expansion that includes the construction of its second rackhouse. Just completed Rackhouse No. 2 is twice the size of Hard Truth’s first rackhouse, tripling storage capacity from 4,000 to 12,000 barrels.

Hard Truth sweet rye whiskeys have seen their fair share of awards and praise. Hard Truth’s first batch of Sweet Mash Rye Whiskey was named in the top 50 of Fred Minnick’s Top 100 American Whiskeys of 2021, and since then has taken home a gold medal in USA Spirits awards, double platinum medal in the Ascots and earned two 93 ratings in other tasting competitions.

Recently, Hard Truth’s Master Distiller’s Reserve Malted Rye Sweet Mash Rye Whiskey won the prestigious 2023 Double Gold Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits competition.

About Hard Truth Distilling Co.

Headquartered in Nashville, Indiana, Hard Truth Distilling Co. produces more than 20 premium spirits, including critically acclaimed Hard Truth Sweet Mash Rye Whiskey and top-selling Hard Truth Cinnamon Vodka, Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum, and Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum Cream.

Hard Truth’s spirits are distributed in Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Wisconsin and Wyoming with several new states coming on board in 2023.

Founded in 2015, Hard Truth Distilling Co. quickly outgrew its original production facility, and by 2017 construction had begun on its current facility, a distillery housed in a 50,000-square foot building equipped with a state-of-the-art Vendome Copper & Brass distilling system. Hard Truth’s destination campus spans 325 wooded acres in Brown County, Indiana — an artists’ colony and tourist destination with the largest state park in Indiana.

For More Information:

https://hardtruth.com/