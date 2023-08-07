Harlem Standard Announces Mid-Atlantic Partnership with Breakthru Beverage Group

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Harlem Standard, the premium proprietary blended whisky born in Harlem, New York, has announced a five-year distribution partnership with Breakthru Beverage Group, a leading North American beverage distributor with operations across the United States and Canada. Breakthru will act as Harlem Standard’s exclusive distributor in the Mid-Atlantic markets of Maryland, Delaware, and Washington, D.C.

“Harlem Standard is thrilled to partner with Breakthru Beverage in these key national markets,” said Brian DiMarco, Harlem Standard’s Founder and Master Blender. “Breakthru’s deep bench of expert, consultative sales associates, and route-to-market strategy stood out to us as key qualities of a strong wholesale partner. This distribution alignment will help us broaden our geographic reach and expand our focus on new accounts.”

With its move into the Mid-Atlantic region, Harlem Standard, which debuted in 2020, expects to triple its whiskey portfolio and expand from its current markets in New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida. The announcement comes as Harlem Standard sees revenue growth in key existing markets and outperforms industry sales in the luxury and ultra-premium whiskey categories.

“We are excited to add Harlem Standard to our portfolio of beverage brands, as their commitment to process, community, and flavor represent top qualities we know consumers are looking for,” said Drew Levinson, Breakthru’s Vice President, Business Development – Craft and Emerging Spirits. “As whisky continues to lead the premiumization trend, we look forward to helping Harlem Standard grow across the U.S. and share their premium whisky blends with consumers looking for new, complex varieties.”

About Harlem Standard

Inspired by the Uptown Renaissance during Prohibition, Harlem Standard has the power to transport drinkers to a world where Bourbon and music have fueled an audacious journey over decades and weaved through cultures. Leveraging techniques old and new, Harlem Standard uses the highest quality ingredients with iron-free and calcium-rich limestone water to create a complex yet balanced flavor profile. Born in Harlem and blended in Bardstown, Kentucky, Harlem Standard brands include Straight American Whiskey, 93-Proof Bourbon Straight Whiskey, and 111-Proof Bourbon Straight Whiskey. With Harlem Standard in the glass and rhythm in the air, each sip is a step back in time, evoking an American story of craftsmanship, resilience, and unity. A portion of every bottle sold benefits the Jazz Foundation of America’s Musicians’ Emergency Fund.

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada, representing a total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine, and beer. Breakthru is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion and supports a wide range of notable organizations and local charitable initiatives across its North American footprint. Across all markets, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing, and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being heritage stewards and innovation champions.

For More Information:

https://harlemstandard.com