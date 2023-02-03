Heaven Hill Distillery Announces 2023 Heaven Hill Heritage Collection Release

BARDSTOWN, Ky. – Heaven Hill Distillery announced the release of Heaven Hill Heritage Collection 20-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Corn Whiskey, the 2023 edition of the Heaven Hill Heritage Collection. Each spring, this annual, highly limited release will feature some of the distillery’s oldest inventory of aging whiskey, continuing the standard of excellence Heaven Hill has practiced since 1935.

Each release in the ultra-premium collection features one of the six traditional American Whiskey mashbills produced by Heaven Hill, the only heritage distillery to produce this range. This edition features Heaven Hill’s Corn Whiskey Mashbill, comprised of 80% corn, 12% malted barley and 8% rye, and is bottled at 115 proof. With an age statement of 20 years, this release is made up entirely of 110 barrels produced in October 2002 pulled from the third floor of Rickhouse 1K.

With its distinct nose of toasted corn and oak spices, this edition of the Heaven Hill Heritage Collection is sure to be a unique addition to any whiskey collection. A testament to its age, the initial notes on the palate include aged oak and walnuts followed by a finish of wood spices with hints of corn sweetness.

“The Heaven Hill Heritage Collection reflects the true craftsmanship, patience and consistency which are hallmarks of Heaven Hill’s whiskey making traditions,” says Master Distiller Conor O’ Driscoll. “The ability to offer consumers an ultra-aged corn whiskey product is a true testament to the forward-thinking innovation the company has practiced for decades and continues to practice to this day.”

Along with its innovation-focused counterpart the Parker’s Heritage Collection, the Heaven Hill Heritage Collection is a testament to Heaven Hill’s patience and ultra-aging techniques. Releases from both collections offer a glimpse into the long-term plan across Heaven Hill’s American Whiskey stock and commitment to quality, craft, and innovation.

As with the inaugural release, the Heaven Hill Heritage Collection 750ml bottle will be accompanied by a premium box in signature Heaven Hill blue with the double-H insignia stamped in gold to signify Heaven Hill. A signature of the Collection, specific attributes such as warehouse site location, production date, mashbill percentages, and other designations are noted prominently on the packaging. Heaven Hill Heritage Collection 20-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Corn Whiskey will launch nationally on a limited basis with an SRP of $289.99 and will begin shipping on March 1, 2023.

About Heaven Hill Distillery

Founded in Kentucky by the Shapira family in 1935, Heaven Hill Distillery continues its legacy as one of the foremost American Whiskey producers. Heaven Hill has cultivated the traditions and history of America’s Native Spirit with its fierce independence, passionate family ownership, dedication to quality, and thoughtful innovation. Today, Heaven Hill Distillery maintains over 1.9 million barrels aging in more than 65 warehouses throughout Nelson and Jefferson Counties. It is home to an award-winning collection of American Whiskeys including Elijah Craig Bourbon, Larceny Bourbon, Evan Williams Bourbon, Pikesville Rye Whiskey, Rittenhouse Rye Whisky, Parker’s Heritage Collection, and Old Fitzgerald along with its extensive Bottled-in-Bond label collection. Heaven Hill Distillery held the title of 2020 Whisky Advocate Whisky of the Year, the second Whisky of the Year for Heaven Hill Distillery in the past four years. In 2019 Heaven Hill Distillery was named San Francisco World Spirits Competition Distillery of the Year, Best in Show Whisky, and previously held the titles of 2018 San Francisco Spirits Word Spirits Competition Best Bourbon, 2016 Whisky Magazine Distillery of the Year.

