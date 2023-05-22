Heaven’s Door and Speakeasy Co. Join Forces to Expand Market Reach and Enhance Customer Shopping Experience

SAN DIEGO, Calif.— Speakeasy Co., the leading alcohol eCommerce platform, and Heaven’s Door Spirits, a premium whiskey brand co-founded by legendary musician Bob Dylan, are excited to announce their partnership.

In April 2023, Speakeasy’s expert web developers launched an infinitely scalable platform to host Heaven’s Door, expanding its market to 34 states, shipping directly to consumers. Inspired by Bob Dylan’s artistry, the full Heaven’s Door collection, which features highly awarded Straight Bourbon, Double Barrel, Straight Rye whiskeys and limited release Bootleg Series, Decade Collection and Single Barrel selections can now be purchased online.

Heaven’s Door is known for its distinctive flavors and unique bottle designs, which feature artwork by Dylan himself. By utilizing Speakeasy’s in-house marketing services, new audiences will be introduced to Dylan’s legacy and the meticulously blended whiskeys.

“Remaining three-tier compliant has been difficult for alcohol retailers in the past,” regards Marc Bushala, co-founder of Heaven’s Door and CEO of Spirits Investment Partners. “Speakeasy brings a solution to that roadblock and allows us to reach new markets across the US with bi-coastal fulfillment.”

“We’re proud to add Heaven’s Door’s transcendent whiskey to our portfolio of brand partners,” says Josh Jacobs, co-founder and CEO of Speakeasy. “The brand will be among the first to leverage our newly launched email and SMS marketing program, providing new audience insight and growth to both of our teams.”

About Heaven’s Door

Founded in 2015 by Bob Dylan in collaboration with Spirits Investment Partnership. Heaven’s Door has countless awards for its uncompromising quality and craft whiskey, including the #1 Consumer Choice Award at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and cited as the “Best Bourbons of the Century…So Far” by the Robb Report. As Bob Dylan’s first and only consumer brand partnership in his 50-year career, Heaven’s Door is a true reflection of his visionary artistry and unconventional spirit.

About Speakeasy Co.

A technology company and e-commerce platform for the wine and spirits industry that ships directly to consumers. Its centralized fulfillment model enables brands to sell from their own online storefronts without disrupting the three-tier system.

