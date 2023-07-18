Heaven’s Door Spirits Announces Kentucky Straight Bourbon Release

CHICAGO, Ill.— Heaven’s Door, the collection of super-premium American whiskeys founded by Bob Dylan, announces the addition of “Ascension” Kentucky Straight Bourbon to its core collection of Tennessee Straight Bourbon, Double Barrel Whiskey and Straight Rye Whiskey. The inclusion of a Kentucky bourbon is a significant milestone for Heaven’s Door, as it heralds the opening of their distillery in Pleasureville, KY and brand center in Louisville this coming fall.

Heaven’s Door Ascension is a wonderfully balanced blend of two Kentucky straight bourbons, featuring the company’s own distillate produced at the Heaven’s Door Distillery at Six Mile Creek. This non-chill filtered bourbon is aged more than five years before being blended in small batches and bottled at 92 proof, resulting in a smooth and distinctive bourbon with an enticing aroma of baked bread, buttered popcorn, and dried fruit captivates the senses. On the palate, it reveals a rich and complex flavor profile, balancing notes of caramel and vanilla with hints of cinnamon, nutmeg and black pepper.

“Our commitment to crafting award-winning whiskey is evident in every step of our process, from grain selection to distillation to the barrels we use for blending. For this exceptional Kentucky bourbon, we meticulously blend each small batch to create its distinctive flavor profile,” said Heaven’s Door Master Blender, Alex Moore. “We are excited to add our own Kentucky bourbon to our permanent collection and invite bourbon lovers to compare and contrast it with our award winning Tennessee bourbon. Both of the Heaven’s Door bourbons feature similar mash bills, are aged for the same amount of time and bottled at the same proof, but result in two very different bourbon expressions.”

Coinciding with the introduction of Ascension, Heaven’s Door is unveiling new bottle graphics featuring the iron metalworks of Bob Dylan. Al Vallejo, Chief Creative Officer at Heaven’s Door, stated, “Our new packaging design honors the artistry of Bob Dylan by elegantly framing his iconic gate artwork, with greater intricacy. Each expression in the Heaven’s Door portfolio features a different one of Dylan’s iron gates in a scale that allows for more of each piece of artwork to be seen in its entirety.”

Bob Dylan and the Heaven’s Door team have given a name to each of the core expressions that embodies the character or essence of each, further building upon Dylan’s desire to create a collection of whiskeys that “tell their own story.”

“Revival” – Tennessee Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Winner of the Consumer Choice Award for Bourbon at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Revival is still the brand’s best-selling straight bourbon whiskey. It is distilled and aged for a minimum five years in new American oak barrels. The sour mash distillation process and non-chill filtered bottling allows this mature whiskey to remain consistent, as well as create reliable flavor profiles that come from being aged in single story warehouses. 92 Proof | 46% Alc./Vol. | SRP $54.99

“Revelation” – Double Barrel Whiskey

Said to be Dylan’s personal favorite of the collection, Revelation is comprised of a unique blend of three different whiskeys each one aged independently in new oak barrels for a minimum of six years. The three whiskeys are married together and then aged an additional six months in custom made 59-gallon heavily toasted American oak barrels imparting notes of caramel, citrus and baking spices served up at a high proof. 100 Proof | 50% Alc./Vol. | SRP $59.99

“Refuge” – Straight Rye Whiskey finished in Amontillado Sherry Casks (New finish)

Heaven’s Door’s Straight Rye Whiskey, featuring a 100% rye mash bill, undergoes a secondary finishing process in Amontillado Sherry casks. It is aged for 6-8 years, blended to ensure consistent maturity has been reached and then finished in Amontillado Sherry casks, boasting a fruity characteristic that is distinctively rich and refined with notes of dried fruits and a delicate, spicy finish. The secondary finishing is a delicate process given the rye has already aged over 6 years and reached the desired interaction of oak. Weather and seasons play a momentous role in aging and extraction, requiring constant attention and care. 92 Proof | 46% Alc./Vol. | SRP $69.99

Consumers can expect to see new packaging reach their stores over the next. For those with a sense of nostalgia, purchase a heritage bottle before they’re gone forever! Available at HeavensDoor.com and select retailers nationwide.

About Heaven’s Door Spirits, LLC

Heaven’s Door Spirits was founded in 2015 by Bob Dylan in collaboration with Spirits Investment Partnership. Heaven’s Door has won countless awards for its uncompromising quality and evolving collection of craft whiskey, including the #1 Consumer Choice Award at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and was cited as the “Best Bourbons of the Century” by the Robb Report. The Heaven’s Door Distillery, located in Pleasureville Kentucky, and The Last Refuge brand experience, located in downtown Louisville, will open in September 2023. As Bob Dylan’s first and only consumer brand partnership in his career, Heaven’s Door is a true reflection of his visionary artistry and uncompromising spirit.

About Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan is one of the most renowned and influential artists of our time, selling more than 125 million records over the span of his 60-year career. In addition to his music, Dylan’s talents as an author and visual artist have also garnered widespread popularity and critical acclaim. His memoir, Chronicles Vol. 1, spent 19 weeks on the New York Times Best Seller List in 2004, and in 2016, he was awarded The Nobel Prize in Literature for his profound contributions to the American song tradition. Dylan’s visual art, which includes drawings, paintings, and metal sculptures, has been exhibited in numerous museums worldwide, including the prestigious Halcyon Gallery in London.

About Spirits Investment Partners

Spirits Investment Partners (“SIP”) is a boutique alcohol beverage company with deep expertise in creating high-end spirits, package design, branding, sales, and marketing.

For More Information:

https://buy.heavensdoor.com/products/kentucky-straight-bourbon-whiskey