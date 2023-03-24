Hecho Tequila Soda Partners with Scout Distribution

Hecho Tequila Soda (“Hecho”), has partnered with Scout Distribution, a leading craft beverage distributor to sell it’s 100% Blue Agave Tequila canned cocktail across Southern California.

“We are very excited to launch with Scout Distribution in Southern California. We are confident in their team’s experience in bringing successful RTD brands to market, and look forward to a great partnership.” said Zack Lister, Founder and CEO of Hecho.

Hecho Tequila Soda has only three ingredients: Tequila Blanco 100% agave, sparkling water and natural lime flavor, sits at 96 calories and zero sugar.

We have built a great foundation for our brand over the past three years. We feel that our product will continue to gain momentum in a crowded space, being that we are among the highest quality Tequila RTD’s made in the heart of Jalisco with 100% Blue Agave Tequila.” Said Lister. “Our goal is to really drive home the premium aspect and bring awareness to consumers who are looking for convenience and quality.”

The brand plans to launch it’s first SKU innovations this spring starting with a Tequila Soda Paloma, made with 100% Blue Agave Tequila, zero sugar and all natural flavors.

“We look forward to growing our spirits portfolio with Hecho Tequila Soda in our Scout SoCal footprint. We believe this brand and their upcoming line extension in spring will convert and appeal to many drinkers who are in search of quality ingredients, great taste and less calories.” Lisa Govenar, VP|GM Scout Distribution.

About Hecho Tequila Soda

Never compromising on quality or authenticity, Hecho Tequila Soda is made in the heart of Guadalajara, Jalisco with 100% Blue Agave Tequila, natural lime flavor and sparkling water. Gluten free, zero carbs and only 96 calories make Hecho one of the cleanest canned cocktails in the RTD category. Hecho Tequila Soda is available in select markets across the U.S. and Canada.

For More Information:

http://www.siphecho.com