Hendrick’s Gin Debuts Limited Edition Expression ‘Flora Adora’

NEW YORK CITY (BY WAY OF GIRVAN, SCOTLAND) — Hendrick’s Gin unveils FLORA ADORA, its newest limited release from Master Distiller Ms. Lesley Gracie’s Cabinet of Curiosities. Inspired by garden florals that entice precious pollinators, Hendrick’s FLORA ADORA is unmistakably Hendrick’s at its core, while being enticingly floral and utterly refreshing.

Created at the Hendrick’s Gin Palace on the Ayrshire coast of Southwest Scotland, FLORA ADORA was inspired by the endless fascination Ms. Lesley Gracie has for butterflies, bees and other nectar-loving pollinators at play in her garden.

“I find it truly relaxing to watch the butterflies and bees busy at work in the garden,” said Ms. Gracie. “It’s fascinating to me how they seem to settle on some plants more than others. Certain flowers are more enticing to the pollinators, and it is these blooms that I’ve carefully selected to create a botanical blend for Hendrick’s FLORA ADORA.”

FLORA ADORA brings with it an entirely unique tasting experience that is simply perfect for pleasurable garden parties and casual get-togethers amongst birds, bees and butterflies.

“When we first opened the Hendrick’s Gin Palace, I scattered wildflower seeds on the ground that come to life at different times of the year, and my hope is that FLORA ADORA will transport gin lovers to this lush garden where they too can experience all the pleasures of our garden,” added Ms. Gracie.

At the top, FLORA ADORA is budding with an enticing aroma of enchanting flowers and finishes with a fresh, herbal character that is classically Hendrick’s in style. The juniper and coriander backbone is lengthened by lush green and wonderfully sweet floral characteristics.

“Hendrick’s Gin is no stranger to florals, thanks to our iconic and beloved infusion of rose and cucumber, but FLORA ADORA is a cocktail pleasure unlike any other as it’s reminiscent of a fresh floral bouquet,” says Vance Henderson, Hendrick’s Gin National Ambassador. “It’s exquisite when simply joined with sparkling water, and dances amongst your palate when mixed into a refreshing cocktail such as the Wildgarden Cup – a medley of fresh mint, cooling cucumber and juicy raspberries lengthened with sparkling water.”

Hendrick’s releases only one limited-edition treasure from its Cabinet of Curiosities at a time, so seize the enchanting nature of the garden while you can. Residing in a familiarly-shaped Hendrick’s bottle with an eye-catching carnation pink label, FLORA ADORA is bottled at 43.4% ABV with a $39.99 SRP.

For further information, visit https://www.hendricksgin.com/us/hendricks-flora-adora/ and follow Hendrick’s on social media @hendricksginus and via the hashtag #hendricksfloraadora.

Hendrick’s FLORA ADORA Wildgarden Cup

Ingredients:

2 Parts Flora Adora

1 Part Lemon Juice

1 Part Simple Syrup

Top with Premium Sparkling Water

4 Raspberries

6 Mint Leaves

3 Cucumber Wheels

Method: Combine all ingredients in a highball glass filled with cubed ice. Top with sparkling water and stir gently. Garnish with cucumber wheels, mint leaves & raspberries.

Hendrick’s FLORA ADORA Bubble Bees

Ingredients:

1-1/2 Parts Flora Adora

3/4 Part Lime Juice

3/4 Part Honey

1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract

Splash Sparkling Wine

Cucumber Ribbon

Method: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and stir well to incorporate honey. Shake well with ice and strain into a chilled stemmed glass. Top with a splash of sparkling wine and garnish with a cucumber ribbon.

About Lesley Gracie



Lesley Gracie, who heralds from Yorkshire, is the Master Distiller at Hendrick’s Gin. With a background in chemistry, Lesley’s genius lies in her fascination with flavours and how they work together. She visualises flavours as shapes and strikes to create a round, balanced flavour in all of her elixirs. In 1999, Lesley was approached by the great grandson of William Grant, Charles Gordon, to create an ‘ultra-premium’ gin which was to become Hendrick’s. She was appointed as the Master Distiller and went on to spearhead the development of this most unusual gin and is responsible for the creation of all of Hendrick’s liquid innovations.

Over the past two decades, Lesley has been responsible for countless pioneering Hendrick’s releases and has amassed an array of botanicals, distillates, and experimental liquids, which are housed in a locked cabinet in her laboratory, the Cabinet of Curiosities at the Hendrick’s Gin Palace. Lesley Gracie has a strong history of pushing boundaries from her experiments and venturing far and wide in search of new flavours – even as far as the Venezuelan rainforest.

Lesley is enchanted by animals and keeps two tortoises and loves to walk her dog, Jock. She also has a penchant for salmon fishing and exploring the rugged Scottish countryside in her motorhome, affectionately named Ted.

Awards/Achievements:

2022 – Walpole 2022 Power List – Fifty of the Most Influential People in the British luxury sector

2021 – Lifetime Achievement Award at The Spirits Business Awards 2021

2021 – Grand Rectifier of the Gin Guild

2021 – Inducted into the Gin Magazine Hall of Fame

2018 – ‘Gin Distiller of the Year’ by the World Gin Awards

About Hendrick’s Gin



Hendrick’s is a deliciously super premium gin, made with a number of unusual twists. To deliver a most curious and delightfully unique flavor, Hendrick’s combines a distinct blend of 11 botanicals, as well as the signature infusions of cucumber and rose petals, producing a wonderfully refreshing gin with a delightfully unique aroma. Hand crafted in Scotland in miniscule batches by William Grant & Sons, Hendrick’s is the only gin that uses a marriage of spirits from both a Carter-Head and Copper Pot Still, a combination that produces a divinely smooth gin that has both the required character and balance of subtle flavors. Hendrick’s Gin has an ABV of 44% and an SRP of $34.99. Please drink the unusual responsibly. For further information, visit www.hendricksgin.com/.

About William Grant & Sons



William Grant & Sons Holdings Ltd. is an independent family-owned distiller headquartered in the United Kingdom and founded by William Grant in 1887. Today, the global premium spirits company is run by the fifth generation of his family and distills some of the world’s leading brands of Scotch whisky, including Glenfiddich®, The Balvenie® range of handcrafted single malts and the world’s third largest blended Scotch, Grant’s®, as well as other iconic spirits brands such as Hendrick’s® Gin, Sailor Jerry® Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W.® Irish Whiskey, Monkey Shoulder® Blended Malt Scotch Whisky and Drambuie® Scotch Liqueur.

Founded in 1964, William Grant & Sons USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of William Grant & Sons, Ltd. and features one of the fastest growing spirits portfolios in the US with brands including Glenfiddich, The Balvenie, Hendrick’s Gin, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Drambuie, Milagro Tequila, Fistful of Bourbon, Grant’s, Hudson Whiskey, Gibson’s Finest, Monkey Shoulder, Clan MacGregor, Reyka Vodka, Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur, The Knot and Raynal French Brandy. For more information on the company and its brands, please visit www.williamgrantusa.com.

