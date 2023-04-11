Hercules Mulligan Expands To Over Twenty Markets in Six Months

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Hercules Mulligan is available in twenty-one markets across the U.S. in major retailers such as ABC, BevMax, Costco, Total Wine, Specs, and Binny’s. Born out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hercules Mulligan quickly became one of the fastest-growing ready-to-drink brands in the country through a direct-to-consumer push initially, making a splash in the crowded $4.4 billion RTD industry. After creating its award-winning Irish-American Old Fashioned, Hercules Mulligan Rum & Rye, to much acclaim, the company recently introduced its second iteration, Hercules Mulligan Eyr & Rye, an Irish-American Manhattan in January 2023.

Three years ago, Hercules Mulligan co-founder and spirits industry veteran Steve Luttmann teamed up with Grisa Soba, co-founder of Flaviar, the leading members club for fine spirits enthusiasts, and Mario Mazza of Mazza Vineyards, who became the master distiller for Hercules Mulligan Company. The trio – affectionately referred to as “The Three Musketeers” – has led the company to become one of the best-selling new brands in the liquor direct-to-consumer industry. Now they are pushing boundaries by building a national network of chain supporters and have expanded their offerings to 21 markets in just 6 months including TX, IL, FL to name a few. By June of 2023, they plan on being in 30 markets throughout the US.

With partnerships with chain stores like Costco, Total Wine & More, Specs (TX), Binny’s (IL), and ABC Liquors and Spirits (FL), and the DTC scale, sales have grown by 85%, totaling over 40,000 sold bottles since launch just over three years ago.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our distribution to all these new markets,” says Luttmann. “Our team has worked tirelessly to create the highest-quality spirits that the public has supported greatly on the Flaviar platform, and we’re excited to bring them to even more people across the country.”

And now, “with thousands of new drinkers and fans, we want to give new and existing fans a new chance to become part of Hercules Mulligan and join us in building the future of spirits through our latest crowdfund just launched late last week,” says Hercules Mulligan co-founder Steve Luttmann. “We’re one of the best Ready-to-Drink beverages on the market with an unwavering community of investors and loyal consumers. We’ve worked to establish a strong network in the Spirits industry and are backed by a highly-experienced team.”

Hercules Mulligan the brand was inspired by the man himself – the tailor, Irish immigrant, spy and unsung hero of the American Revolution. Similarly to the Rum & Rye, the brand wanted to add an Irish twist to the classic Manhattan cocktail to honor Hercules Mulligan the man with the new Hercules Mulligan Eyr & Rye variation.

About Hercules Mulligan

Named for the until recently little-known tailor, spy, and hero of the American Revolution who changed history and secured freedom for all, Hercules Mulligan is based on a unique recipe from the period. It’s what Mulligan, the man, stood for, and it’s what this Rum & Rye blend embodies: a spirit of independence.

Launched on November 25, 2019, the anniversary of Evacuation Day, this historical recipe is simple in its nature – Rum, Rye Whiskey, fresh Ginger & Bitters – yet utterly complex and delightful; a unique composition that tickles the nose and loosens the lips.

Quality is etched in Hercules Mulligan’s DNA, as it uses genuine, honest, actual natural flavors, none of this WONF [Natural flavors with other natural flavors] tomfoolery. It’s a true craft cocktail in a bottle – picking up awards and rave reviews for how it easily delivers an Old Fashioned. The best way to savor its flavors is by sipping it on the rocks. Simplicity for the win.

Hercules Mulligan is now available in the following states: AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, IL, KS, LA, MD, MI, MN, ME, MO, NC, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OR, RI, TN, TX, WV, WA, WI, VA, VT

AWARDS: Double Gold Medal in San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2020

About Flaviar

Founded in 2012, Flaviar is the world’s largest premium spirits club, with operations in the US and Europe. Flaviar offers a better way to experience fine spirits.

Flaviar members enjoy a full suite of benefits, including quarterly tasting boxes supported by video-on-demand expert tasting guides and full-size bottles sent directly to their home, invitations to exclusive spirits events, access to rare and original spirits available only to members, free shipping, over 200K member reviews and more. Flaviar is here to help more people try new things more often. Flaviar membership is $300 per year, or $95 a quarter.

For More Information:

https://www.herculesmulligancompany.com/