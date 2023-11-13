High Wire Distilling Co. Commemorates 10th Anniversary with Jimmy Red Bourbon Whiskey Bottled in Bond, Single Farm Edition

CHARLESTON, SC (October 2023)– Ann Marshall and Scott Blackwell, proprietors of High Wire Distilling Co., are proud to announce the limited release of Jimmy Red Bourbon Whiskey Bottled in Bond, Single Farm Edition in celebration of their 10th Anniversary. For the first time in the distillery’s history, the brand-new expression features bourbon whiskey over four years of age made from 100% Jimmy Red corn grown by Campbell Coxe at Plumfield Farm in Darlington, SC.

Packaged in a custom stoneware, hand-glazed bottle with an imprinted Jimmy Red medallion and a gold wax seal, the whiskey is conveyed in a premium box containing a booklet highlighting the history of Jimmy Red corn, details about Plumfield Farm and farmer Campbell Coxe, as well as tasting notes. This 10th Anniversary bottling also marks the first time High Wire has released a Bottled in Bond expression. To earn Bottled in Bond designation, bourbon must be distilled in the same distilling season at the same distillery, aged for at least four years and bottled at 100 proof (50% ABV).

“Jimmy Red® Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a celebration of the diverse agricultural traditions of our region,” says Blackwell. “A true revival spirit, this whiskey began as a labor of love alongside Glenn Roberts of Anson Mills and Clemson University to save Jimmy Red corn from near extinction. Little did we know we were preserving some of the finest whiskey corn in the country.”

Each bottle of Jimmy Red Bourbon Whiskey Bottled in Bond contains the equivalent of three-and-a-half pounds of Jimmy Red corn, a legendary moonshiner’s corn, which was rescued from near extinction by Ted Chewning, celebrated local farmer and seed saver. A mingling of 14 barrels that yielded roughly 3,000 bottles of Jimmy Red Bourbon Whiskey Bottled in Bond were produced. The whiskey’s nuttiness and creamy mouthfeel make it ideal for sipping neat, on the rocks or in a classic cocktail, including a classic Old Fashioned or Manhattan.

“In honor of our tenth anniversary, we wanted to craft our very first Bottled in Bond expression of High Wire’s beloved Jimmy Red Bourbon Whiskey,” says Marshall. “This one-of-a-kind bottling highlights not only our dedication to this unique heirloom varietal, but also the inseparable bond between agriculture, whiskey, and this remarkable place that nurtures them both.”

In early 2014, Glenn Roberts entrusted High Wire Distilling Company’s Blackwell and Marshall with enough Jimmy Red corn seed for 2.5 acres. They harvested enough corn to distill two batches of the most unique bourbon they had ever tasted. In 2015, thanks to the diligence of Dr. David Shields of the University of South Carolina, Jimmy Red corn was accepted as a new addition to the Slow Food Ark of Taste, an international catalog of endangered heritage foods. From two ears of corn in 2011 to-date, High Wire has harvested over 3.25 million pounds of Jimmy Red corn through its farm partners.

Jimmy Red Bourbon Whiskey Bottled in Bond, Single Farm Edition

Aroma: Caramel, butterscotch, pie dough, brown sugar, and a hint of mint on the nose

Proof: 100 Proof (50% ABV)

Aging: Jimmy Red Bourbon Whiskey Bottled in Bond, Single Farm Edition is aged for at least four years in 53-gallon char 3 barrels made with 36-month air dried staves.

Taste: Baking spice, graham cracker, brown sugar, nuttiness, praline, vanilla with a creamy mouthfeel on the palate

MSRP: $299; 750ml

Jimmy Red Bourbon Whiskey Bottled-in-Bond will be available starting October at High Wire Distilling Co., select liquor stores, and online via Seelbach’s, Astor Wines, and Potomac Wines. For more information, visit HighWireDistilling.com and follow on Instagram @HighWireCHS.

###

About High Wire Distilling:

Born from an entrepreneurial, rebellious spirit and a passion for flavor by husband-and-wife team Scott Blackwell and Ann Marshall, High Wire Distilling makes small batch, craft spirits from the finest ingredients using a creative, culinary approach. Batch distilled in a hand-hammered, German copper still in their Charleston, South Carolina distillery, the High Wire portfolio includes bourbon made solely from the rare, heirloom corn, Jimmy Red; Hat Trick Extraordinarily Fine Botanical Gin; New Southern Revival Rye whiskey made with ancient Italian Abruzzi; and Southern Amaro Liqueur.

Marshall and Blackwell’s relentless pursuit of flavor drives a deep exploration of corn — that disrupts the agribusiness systems of corn, bourbon, and whiskey production, forges relationships, and takes them from the fields of South Carolina to Oaxaca, Mexico, the birthplace of corn. Their radical philosophy that corn can be the most influential flavor in spirits is inspiring a groundswell movement of flavor, in which drinking is an agricultural act, and whiskey, a vehicle for the stories it holds.

For More Information:

https://highwiredistilling.squarespace.com/#