Highland Park Release New Cask Strength No.4 Scotch Whisky

Orkney-based distillery, Highland Park, has unveiled its new Cask Strength No.4 ahead of the distillery’s 225th Anniversary in September.

Cask Strength No.4 is Highland Park in its purest form. Neither diluted nor chill-filtered, Cask Strength No.4 delivers a robust and intense flavor and will be available globally from May in limited quantities.

The launch of Cask Strength No.4 sees Highland Park use a combination of ex-bourbon and ex-port casks to the series for the first time, adding aromas of toasted coconut and Turkish Delight. Matured predominantly in first-fill sherry seasoned European oak casks, along with first-fill ex-bourbon casks, first-fill sherry seasoned American oak casks, first-fill ex-port hogsheads and a small quantity of refill casks. These casks were all hand selected by Gordon Motion, Master Whisky Maker. The whisky is a naturally deep, rose gold color driven entirely by Highland Park’s casks, without additives.

To celebrate the launch of Cask Strength No.4 in its 225th Anniversary year, Highland Park has partnered with UK-based woodworker, Jamie Gaunt, to design a commemorative piece shaped from the oak cask staves used to mature the whisky. Inspired by both the flavors of Cask Strength No.4 and history of Highland Park, Gaunt’s sculpture will be on display in Orkney from summer 2023.

Jamie Gaunt, comments: “The crafts of whisky production and woodworking draw many parallels. Just as I transform a piece of wood, wood has the same impact on whisky. Cask Strength No.4 is no different; each of the casks used in the whisky contribute to the complex flavors and aromas. To commemorate the launch, I have transformed the staves from the casks to create a unique design inspired by Highland Park in its purest form.”

Gordon Motion, Master Whisky Maker, comments: “For me, a cask strength whisky really celebrates an individual’s whisky journey, best enjoyed with your own personal level of water and ice added. The peat from our home in Orkney gives the whisky a completely different character with aromatic heather smoke and unexpected contrasts in sweet and smoky flavors.”

Highland Park produces each Cask Strength whisky in batches, annually, which allows the Master Whisky Maker the freedom to experiment with interesting and exciting styles of casks. This year, expect aromas of crushed lemons and cedarwood, along with peat smoke. On the palate, zesty pink grapefruit and fragrant rose water emerge, expertly balanced with toasted oak and heather-rich peat. A long finish gives way to sun-baked spices and a ribbon of liquorice.

The new Highland Park Cask Strength No.4 will be available from May at $100 USD with an ABV of 64.3% in limited quantities.

About the 2023 release of Highland Park Cask Strength No.4

SRP: $100

ABV: 64.3%

Appearance: Deep, rose gold color

Tasting notes: Cask Strength No.4 opens with enticing aromas of toasted coconut, driven by the ex-bourbon casks, along with crushed lemons and cedarwood; there’s a delightful hint of Turkish Delight in the aromatic peat smoke too, thanks to the influence of the ex-port casks. Intriguing flavors of zesty pink grapefruit and fragrant rose water emerge on the palate, expertly balanced by earthier suggestions of toasted oak and heather-rich peat, while the long finish reveals exotic sun-baked spices and a ribbon of liquorice running through the final breath of floral peat smoke.

About Highland Park

Whisky has been distilled at Highland Park in Kirkwall, Orkney since 1798. Founder Magnus Eunson, was a direct descendant of Vikings who settled in Orkney over 1,000 years ago. A butcher and church officer by day and a bootlegger and smuggler by night, he set up an illegal whisky-making operation at a little bothy (a stone hut) at High Park, overlooking Kirkwall. It is still the site of the distillery today and although we say Highland Park was founded in 1798, that’s actually the year the authorities finally caught up with Magnus.

Few trees survive the gale-force winds on Orkney. This makes the island peat woodless and rich in heather. This then helps create the trademark Highland Park flavor profile of aromatic smoky peat and sweet heather honey.

