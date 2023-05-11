Hirsch Selected Whiskeys Debut the Single Barrel Double Oak

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.— HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys, announces the release of its latest expression, The Single Barrel Double Oak. Crafted in Bardstown, Kentucky, The Single Barrel Double Oak is a Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey that has been double barreled in New American Oak and finished in used American Oak barrels. With only 30 barrels to be released, this limited expression is a true testament to HIRSCH’s ongoing journey of setting a new standard of excellence for American whiskey.

The Single Barrel Double Oak pays homage to HIRSCH’s famed A.H. Hirsch 16-Year-Old Gold Foil, while reaffirming the brand’s steadfast dedication to uphold the A.H. Hirsch legacy through the curation of exceptional American whiskey. This special expression began with an eight-year Kentucky bourbon to bring forward softer notes from the wood. The second barrel was designed to add a light, caramelized layer to the finished bourbon without too much intensity, the result is a maple-vanilla sweetness, with layers of caramel, fig, tobacco, all held together by a soft oak presence.

“We saw a lot of success when we released the first HIRSCH Single Barrel whiskey in 2021 in honor of Bourbon Heritage Month, so we knew this release had to be just as special” says Kevin Aslan, HIRSCH Head Distiller. “The Single Barrel Double Oak is our newest Kentucky Straight Bourbon, and we take a lot of pride in presenting these special blends to our customers and whiskey enthusiasts.”

Distilled in Bardstown, Kentucky – the world capital of Bourbon, The Single Barrel Double Oak offers three styles of single barrels, each comprised of two mash bills blended at different ratios:

72% Corn, 13% Rye, 15% Malted Barley aged for eight years and seven months.

74% Corn, 18% Rye, 8% Malted Barley aged for three years and seven months.Kevin Aslan’s tasting notes:

Nose: charred vanilla, oak, hint of leather, allspice

Palate: honey, brown sugar, well rounded vanilla, lingering crisp heat

*Tasting notes from Barrel GLD 23020, 63.9% ABV

*Tasting notes differ per each barrel

The Single Barrel Double Oak retails for a suggested price of $99 and is currently available on ReserveBar.com as well as on shelves at retailers in CA, CO, DC, FL, GA, IL, IN, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, TN, and TX.

About HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys

The story of American whiskey is not complete without mention of A.H. HIRSCH Reserve 16-Year-Old, distilled in 1974 and widely considered the best American bourbon ever produced – even inspiring revered whiskey expert Chuck Cowdery to write the book, The Best Bourbon You’ll Never Taste. A.H. HIRSCH was an investment banker and philanthropist who invested in the Schaefferstown Distillery, a historic landmark for American whiskey in operation for more than two centuries. Today, Hirsch continues to explore new and exciting ways to distill American whiskey.

About Hotaling & Co.

A born and bred San Francisco original, Hotaling & Co. is the leading distiller and importer of artisanal spirits and cocktail essentials. Our dedication to artisanal spirits first started 30 years ago under the name Anchor Distilling Company – heralding the return to copper pot distilling in the U.S. with the original craft introductions of Junipero Gin & Old Potrero Straight Rye Whiskey. We carry on that pioneering legacy with the name Hotaling & Co. as a nod to the local legend A.P. Hotaling, who ventured West during the Gold Rush and quickly became one of the most reputable spirits dealers in the country and a notable figure in American drinking culture. Fueled by a passion for beverage expertise, education and hospitality, Hotaling & Co. carries on this tradition of artisanal excellence by bringing together a family of like-minded spirits that share our commitment to craft and care.

Today, Hotaling & Co.’s portfolio is synonymous with brands of unmatched quality and character, including Luxardo Liqueurs & Cherries, Nikka Whisky, Junipero Gin, HINE Cognac, Convite Mezcal, Severo Tequila, Kavalan Whisky, Denizen Rum, HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys, Writers’ Tears Whiskey, Old Pulteney Whisky, Speyburn Whisky, Balblair Whisky, Arran Whisky, Old Potrero Rye Whiskey, and more.

For More Information:

https://www.hirschwhiskey.com/