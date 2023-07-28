HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys Launches Chase Your Horizon Ad Campaign

HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys is proud to announce the expansion of its latest advertising campaign, CHASE YOUR HORIZON. This campaign embodies the HIRSCH ethos of blazing trails through exploration since 1974. Today, HIRSCH continues to pursue bourbons as an explorer might consider uncharted territory.

Building off the momentum of the 2022 campaign, the 2023 “CHASE YOUR HORIZON” campaign extends the brand’s journey into new markets, increasing HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys presence with high impact digital, connected TVs, out-of-home billboards and streaming audio, targeting the modern explorer with a love for adventure and a desire for craft whiskey excellence.

From June 15 and through December, four, 15 second brand films, The Hiker, The Fisherman, The Rider and The Glampers, will be released as an ode to the HIRSCH modern explorer. The latter, featuring HIRSCH new release from Bardstown, Kentucky The Bivouac, pronounced “be-voo-ak”, earned the Editor’s Choice with 93 points by Whiskey Advocate. These will be streamed across multiple digital outlets including YouTube, audio streaming I-Heart Radio and Spotify, as well as Out-Of-Home billboards in cities including Denver, Houston, Tampa Bay, and Phoenix. Bars Happy Hours also expected nationwide starting in the Fall.

About HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys

The story of American whiskey is not complete without mention of A.H. HIRSCH Reserve 16-Year-Old, distilled in 1974 and widely considered the best American bourbon ever produced – even inspiring revered whiskey expert Chuck Cowdery to write the book, The Best Bourbon You’ll Never Taste. A.H. HIRSCH was an investment banker and philanthropist who invested in the Schaefferstown Distillery, a historic landmark for American whiskey in operation for more than two centuries. Today, HIRSCH continues to explore new and exciting ways to .distill American whiskey.

For More Information:

https://www.hirschwhiskey.com/