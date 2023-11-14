HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys Releases Two New Expressions

SAN FRANCISCO [November 10, 2023] – Today, HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys, announces two new, limited-edition expressions for the Fall, the debut of the third edition of The Single Barrel and the second edition of The Single Barrel Double Oak. Each of these expressions are Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskeys aged in Bardstown, Kentucky. Only fifty barrels of The Single Barrel and thirty of The Single Barrel Double Oak will be released.

HIRSCH Second Edition of The Single Barrel Double Oak (SRP $149.99) is aged eight years in a New American Oak barrel with a char #4 and finished in custom char #1 American Oak barrels for one year. This bourbon whiskey offers three styles of single barrels comprised of 72% Corn, 13% Rye, 15% Malted Barley and went into the second barrel at a lower proof than the first edition to further enhance the overall flavor profile. Tasting Notes from Kevin Aslan:

Age: 9 years, ABV: 56.25%, Proof: 112.5

Nose: Maple-Vanilla Sweet with layers of Caramel, Fig, and Tobacco, all held together by a Soft Oak presence

Palate: Leather, Baking Spice, Vanilla, Caramel“We are also so excited to introduce our second edition of The Single Barrel Double Oak expression, modeled off the first release but with its own wonderful characteristics and fruity aroma that evolves into caramel and vanilla after it sits in your glass. I can’t wait for people to try it,” says Aslan. The Single Barrel is available now at Bee’s Liquors, Spec’s, Twin Liquors, Charlie’s II, Fossil Creek Liquor, and more. The Single Barrel Double Oak is available now at the following retailers: Julio’s Liquors, LAX Wines & Spirits, Liquor Junction, Locked Barrel, Keystone Liquors, Ace Spirits, Curtis Park Market, K&L Wine Merchants, Trevor’s Liquor, The Prime Barrel, and more. Both expressions are available in the following states AK, AZ, CA, CO, DC, FL, GA, HI, IL, KY, LA, MA, MN, MO, NJ, NV, TN, TX, and WA.

HIRSCH Third Edition The Single Barrel (SRP $89) aged in New American Oak barrels with a char #4. The expression consists of two mash bills: 70% at 74% Corn, 18% Rye, 8% Malted Barley and 30% at 72% Corn, 13% Rye, 15% Malted Barley. These two whiskeys were blended and then put back into the same barrel to mellow for a year.

Tasting Notes from Kevin Aslan (HIRSCH Head Distiller):