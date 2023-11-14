HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys Releases Two New Expressions

SAN FRANCISCO [November 10, 2023] – Today, HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys, announces two new, limited-edition expressions for the Fall, the debut of the third edition of The Single Barrel and the second edition of The Single Barrel Double Oak. Each of these expressions are Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskeys aged in Bardstown, Kentucky. Only fifty barrels of The Single Barrel and thirty of The Single Barrel Double Oak will be released.
HIRSCH Second Edition of The Single Barrel Double Oak (SRP $149.99) is aged eight years in a New American Oak barrel with a char #4 and finished in custom char #1 American Oak barrels for one year. This bourbon whiskey offers three styles of single barrels comprised of 72% Corn, 13% Rye, 15% Malted Barley and went into the second barrel at a lower proof than the first edition to further enhance the overall flavor profile. Tasting Notes from Kevin Aslan:
- Age: 9 years, ABV: 56.25%, Proof: 112.5
- Nose: Maple-Vanilla Sweet with layers of Caramel, Fig, and Tobacco, all held together by a Soft Oak presence
- Palate: Leather, Baking Spice, Vanilla, Caramel“We are also so excited to introduce our second edition of The Single Barrel Double Oak expression, modeled off the first release but with its own wonderful characteristics and fruity aroma that evolves into caramel and vanilla after it sits in your glass. I can’t wait for people to try it,” says Aslan.
The Single Barrel is available now at Bee’s Liquors, Spec’s, Twin Liquors, Charlie’s II, Fossil Creek Liquor, and more. The Single Barrel Double Oak is available now at the following retailers: Julio’s Liquors, LAX Wines & Spirits, Liquor Junction, Locked Barrel, Keystone Liquors, Ace Spirits, Curtis Park Market, K&L Wine Merchants, Trevor’s Liquor, The Prime Barrel, and more. Both expressions are available in the following states AK, AZ, CA, CO, DC, FL, GA, HI, IL, KY, LA, MA, MN, MO, NJ, NV, TN, TX, and WA.
HIRSCH Third Edition The Single Barrel (SRP $89) aged in New American Oak barrels with a char #4. The expression consists of two mash bills: 70% at 74% Corn, 18% Rye, 8% Malted Barley and 30% at 72% Corn, 13% Rye, 15% Malted Barley. These two whiskeys were blended and then put back into the same barrel to mellow for a year.
Tasting Notes from Kevin Aslan (HIRSCH Head Distiller):
- Age: 70% at 4 years 2 months, and 30% at 5 years, 6 months, ABV: 55%, Proof: 110
- Nose: Nutty, Spicy, Root Beer, Slight Tobacco
- Palate: Cashew Butter, Soft, Oily, Slight Stone Fruit, Sarsaparilla“The third release of The Single Barrels are more approachable at ABVs ranging from 54-57%,” says Kevin Aslan, HIRSCH Head Distiller. “They have a high proof but are lighter with delicate notes of fruit, honey, and pecan.”
For further details about HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys and where to findThe Single Barrel or The Single Barrel Double Oak, please visit HIRSCHwhiskey.com and follow along on Instagram at @HIRSCHwhiskey.
About HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys
The story of American whiskey is not complete without mention of A.H. HIRSCH Reserve 16-Year-Old, distilled in 1974 and widely considered the best American bourbon ever produced – even inspiring revered whiskey expert Chuck Cowdery to write the book, The Best Bourbon You’ll Never Taste. A.H. HIRSCH was an investment banker and philanthropist who invested in the Schaefferstown Distillery, a historic landmark for American whiskey in operation for more than two centuries. Today, inspired by the legendary story, HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys continues to blaze trails for others to follow in pursuit of crafting the finest American Whiskeys. Learn more at HIRSCHwhiskey.com.
About Hotaling & Co.
A born and bred San Francisco original, Hotaling & Co. is the leading distiller and importer of artisanal spirits and cocktail essentials. Our dedication to artisanal spirits first started 30 years ago under the name Anchor Distilling Company – heralding the return to copper pot distilling in the U.S. with the original craft introductions of Junipero Gin & Old Potrero Straight Rye Whiskey. We carry on that pioneering legacy with the name Hotaling & Co. as a nod to the local legend A.P. Hotaling, who ventured West during the Gold Rush and quickly became one of the most reputable spirits dealers in the country and a notable figure in American drinking culture. Fueled by a passion for beverage expertise, education and hospitality, Hotaling & Co. carries on this tradition of artisanal excellence by bringing together a family of like-minded spirits that share our commitment to craft and care.
Today, Hotaling & Co.’s portfolio is synonymous with brands of unmatched quality and character, including Luxardo Liqueurs & Cherries, Nikka Whisky, Junipero Gin, HINE Cognac, Convite Mezcal, Severo Tequila, Kavalan Whisky, Denizen Rum, HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys, Writers’ Tears Whiskey, Old Pulteney Whisky, Speyburn Whisky, Balblair Whisky, Arran Whisky, Old Potrero Rye Whiskey, and more. Visit www.HotalingandCo.com to explore our full range of brands.
