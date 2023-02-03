Holla Spirits Announces Ian Kobos as Chief Sales Officer and Partner

Holla Spirits, a millennial-owned, award-winning spirits company, has appointed Ian Kobos as chief sales officer and partner.

Kobos, who previously was Pennsylvania state sales manager at Millstone Spirits Group, has over 22 years of experience in the alcohol beverage industry. At Holla, he will be responsible for sales, brand management, brand development, distributor relations, departmental hiring and coaching, and annual business planning. He also is charged with growing Holla’s sales distribution channels in existing and new markets. Kobos will be working with and reporting to Patrick Shorb, Holla Spirits president and founder.

“Bringing Ian on board is the next evolution of Holla Spirits’ growth as we continue to expand our fresh, progressive brand to new friends and followers,” Shorb said. “He is a progressive thinker with years of experience in the spirits industry. Ian gets our disdain for the status quo and is the perfect addition to our free-spirited brand. We can’t wait to see the innovation and perspective he will bring to our team.”

Kobos said, “At Holla, there is a vibrancy and culture that I’ve never seen in the industry before. What started as a hobby in one of the partner’s kitchens is now a maker of top-shelf quality vodkas that are fairly priced, eco-conscious and all about bringing people together. Holla also prioritizes giving back by supporting a variety of causes. I am excited to be a part of this team and contribute to the brand’s continued growth.”

Kobos has experience at all levels of the alcohol beverage industry, having worked as a bartender to representing global spirits brands for a national wholesaler. He also spent several years as general sales manager at Faber Distilling.

Kobos earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration and entrepreneurship from York College of Pennsylvania. He also earned a black belt in All-American Taekwondo and enjoys teaching his 6- and 8-year-old sons trout fishing.

About HOLLA Spirits

Holla Spirits, LLC is a York, Pa.-based, millennial-owned company dedicated to creating innovative spirits that resonate with like-minded consumers. The company’s original and flavored vodkas provide an alternative for those interested in a fun, fresh, progressive and accessible spirit for future generations. Holla blends its spirits using high quality base distillates and flavor ingredients, with over a dozen distinct variations.

Holla was the first Pennsylvania spirits company to introduce its vodkas in a flexible pouch for direct to home delivery and those living an active lifestyle. The company has received numerous national awards and media attention. In 2018, Tipsy Bartender named Holla vodka one of the top “millennial alcoholic drinks that are the future of booze.” In 2020, Beverage Dynamics included Holla in four of nine vodka trends to watch for 2020. Holla Spirits is a certified Disability Owned Business Enterprise by DisabilityIN.

For More Information:

https://www.hollaspirits.com/