Holmes Cay Rum Releases Fall 2023 Limited Edition Single Cask Expressions

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Holmes Cay Rum is releasing two extremely limited edition rums, the Barbados 2009 Premier Cru and the Trinidad 2012 11 Year, as its Fall 2023 Single Cask collection.

The Barbados 2009 Premier Cru edition is a single cask of tropically aged Barbados rum from the acclaimed Foursquare Rum Distillery. This all molasses, pot and column still rum blend was distilled in 2009 in Barbados and aged there for 8 years in an ex-bourbon cask. The cask selected then spent 4 years in the UK. Upon reaching New York State, it was placed into a Premier Cru (first growth) Bordeaux cask for two additional years. The edition was bottled at 55% alcohol by volume.

Holmes Cay Rum founder Eric Kaye says, “We chose a Barbados rum that is already highly respected and awarded, and aged it in a cask that contained a world class Bordeaux wine for two full years. The resulting liquid is an exceptional combination of complementary flavors – rich fruit and elegant spice.”

Tasting notes: Creme de cassis and vanilla lead on the rich, rounded nose. On the tongue, black currants, clove, cinnamon and Sichuan peppercorn with just a hint of citrus and cocoa. An elegant finish of violet, plum and graphite.

Trinidad 2012 Eleven Year Rum is a cane juice, pot still expression that was originally 10 Cane rum. It was to be aged for 10 months before sale. Instead the rum stayed in casks, aging tropically for 4 years, then to the UK for 5 years and New York for 2 more. Only two casks of this extremely rare, 11-year old rum are being released in 2023 at full barrel strength of 59% ABV.

Tasting notes: Delicate floral notes on the nose, herbs and black pepper on the tongue, vanilla custard and oak in the medium length finish.

Says Kaye, “The Trinidad 2012 11 Year expression is the second in a series of vertical releases that we plan to share of this unexpected rum. I appreciated its first identity as an artisanal mass brand, but have come to treasure even more as it continues to age. Last year’s release of the Ten Year was the first opportunity for North America to experience 10 Cane rum at ten years old. Now we can compare with the 11 year old edition and, as the rum develops, we will continue to share it in highly limited, 2-cask releases. I find the 11 Year expression to be a delicious aged cane juice rum, but the brand’s history as an early attempt to share a premium rum without added sugars or flavors also resonates. I see my role to increase opportunities in the United States to enjoy pure aged rum with interesting histories like that of 10 Cane – a distillery of considerable scale that no longer exists in Trinidad.”

These expressions are now available for wholesale orders.

Barbados 2009 Premier Cru has a suggested retail price of $169.99 (/700 ml bottle [6 per case.])

Trinidad 2012 Eleven Year has a suggested retail price of $149.99 (/700 ml bottle [6 per case.])

Holmes Cay rums are distributed in Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington D.C. They are also available throughout the US via various online retailers.

About Holmes Cay Rum

Holmes Cay (pronounced ‘key’) Rum curates a continuously evolving collection of the best small-batch, limited-edition rums, distilled with integrity and without additives. With its Single Cask rums and more accessible Single Origin expressions and blends, Holmes Cay discovers the best rums in the world and shares them with discerning spirits lovers. Find your bottle and stay informed at holmescay.com, on Facebook and on Instagram.

About Eric Kaye

Eric Kaye founded Holmes Cay Rum in 2019. Frustrated that access to cask strength rums without additives was limited in the United States, Kaye saw an opportunity to focus on the hard-to-obtain aged expressions that he had encountered in Europe and the Caribbean, while championing increased transparency across the category. Kaye’s extensive knowledge of rum and relationships with highly regarded distilleries worldwide enable him to select, bottle and import rare casks, unusual expressions and exciting blends.

