Holmes Cay Rum Releases Réunion Island Single Origin Expressions

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Holmes Cay Rum releasing two distinct styles of unaged rum, Rhum Agricole and Grand Arôme, from Distillerie de Savanna of Réunion Island, as a part of its Single Origin collection. Neither expression has previously been available in North America.

Reunion, a tropical island in the Indian Ocean off the coast of Madagascar, is a French overseas department. Its fertile volcanic soil has yielded sugarcane for centuries. The Savanna distillery produces both cane juice and molasses rums.

Holmes Cay Rum founder Eric Kaye makes it his mission to bring flavorful and rare rums to the North American market, choosing rums from a wide range of locations where sugarcane is grown and rum is distilled worldwide. Kaye says, “These unaged expressions from Reunion have never been sold in North America before. Both are special, small batch rums distilled from native sugarcane. The Rhum Agricole and the Grand Arôme very much fit the profile of the Holmes Cay Single Origin line, offering exciting and accessible younger expressions to broaden serving opportunities.”

Réunion Island Agricole Rum is made from fresh pressed cane juice distilled on a Savalle copper column still. It is bottled unaged at 50% alcohol by volume.

Tasting notes: Green pepper and olive on the nose, new grass and brine on the tongue. Fresh sugarcane sweetness on the finish.

Réunion Island Grand Arôme Rum is a molasses high ester expression produced after a ten day fermentation period. Also distilled on the Savalle copper column still, it is bottled unaged and at a high proof, 57.5% alcohol by volume.

Tasting notes: Pickled green tomato and black olive aromas followed by subtle flowers. Overripe tropical fruit, menthol and salted citrus on the tongue, with the addition of sun dried tomato and candied fruit on the long finish.

Says Kaye, “These two expressions cannot be mistaken for one another, nor could they be mistaken for light-flavored white rums made in other distilling styles. The Réunion Island Agricole and Grand Arôme expressions are delicious and distinctive expressions of the terroir of Reunion, ready to be sipped or used in cocktails that highlight their special qualities.”

These expressions are now available for wholesale orders.

Réunion Island Agricole Rum has a suggested retail price of $39.99 (/750 ml bottle [6 per case.])

Réunion Island Grand Arôme has a suggested retail price of $49.99 (/750 ml bottle [6 per case.])

Holmes Cay rums are distributed in Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington D.C. They are also available throughout the US via various online retailers.

About Holmes Cay Rum

Holmes Cay (pronounced ‘key’) Rum curates a continuously evolving collection of the best small-batch, limited-edition rums, distilled with integrity and without additives. With its Single Cask rums and more accessible Single Origin expressions and blends, Holmes Cay discovers the best rums in the world and shares them with discerning spirits lovers. Find your bottle and stay informed at holmescay.com, on Facebook and on Instagram.

About Eric Kaye

Eric Kaye founded Holmes Cay Rum in 2019. Frustrated that access to cask strength rums without additives was limited in the United States, Kaye saw an opportunity to focus on the hard-to-obtain aged expressions that he had encountered in Europe and the Caribbean, while championing increased transparency across the category. Kaye’s extensive knowledge of rum and relationships with highly regarded distilleries worldwide enable him to select, bottle and import rare casks, unusual expressions and exciting blends.

For More Information:

https://www.holmescay.com/