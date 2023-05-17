Hooten Young Launches Whiskey with Author of The Terminal List

Hooten Young, a veteran-founded American Whiskey and cigar brand, is thrilled to launch its newest limited-edition product, Hooten Young & Jack Carr Warrior Proof American Whiskey. This special 16yr reserve is a collaboration with former Navy SEAL and New York Times Best Selling Author of The Terminal List.

After being featured on episode 1 of The Terminal List’s book-turned-series Amazon Prime debut, Hooten Young knew this was the start of a brilliant partnership. And so, with the right-hand support of Jack Carr and MGP Distillery, we’ve co-created a whiskey bottled straight from the barrel.

At 125 proof, this is a whiskey we recommend drinking neat or with a few drops of distilled water. Staying true to our master mash bill, this American Whiskey is 99% corn and 1% barley. With its high corn percentage, the 125-proof is made smoother and sweeter, rounded out by notes of clove and baked apple. This isn’t your party whiskey, but rather, an experience to be noted. Paired with a Hooten Young cigar, it’s the perfect way to slow down and honor the brave men and women of our nation’s armed forces.

Starting this spring, the new whiskey will be available in limited quantities at shop.hootenyoung.com, and select Texas, California, and Florida liquor stores. Online presale starts May 16, 2023. It will be packaged in a keepsake bottle that features the distinctive branding of Hooten Young and Jack Carr, making it a must-have addition to any whiskey lover’s collection.

We can’t wait to share this collaborative whiskey with our loyal customers. So, whether you’re a veteran, active service member, or just someone who enjoys slowing down and drinking around the fire with your best mates, this one’s for you… This one’s for the warrior in us all.

About Hooten Young

Hooten Young was founded by Tim Young and Norm Hooten, Special Mission Unit Member (MSG RET) and real-life “Hoot” from Black Hawk Down – a Hollywood depiction of the Battle of Mogadishu. Created as a brotherhood bonded by the love of freedom, family and honor — Hooten Young created its cigars and whiskey as a tribute to the brave men and women of the armed forces who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.

For More Information:

http://hootenyoung.com