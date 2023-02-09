Hotaling & Co. Expands National Accounts Team with Addition of Shane Carpenter

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.— Hotaling & Co., San Francisco’s leading artisanal spirits distiller & importer, announced the expansion of its National Accounts team with the appointment of Shane Carpenter to Vice President of National Accounts & Retail Chains.

Carpenter will lead the development and implementation of Hotaling & Co.’s national account strategies, driving the growth of the business for on and off premise chains. He will lead a team of national retail chain managers to work closely with Hotaling & Co.’s distributor partner’s national account and retail chain teams.

“With our recent alignment with Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits, Hotaling & Co recognized the need to further align our sales team to maximize our growth potential and to increase our service capabilities to the National Account and Retail Chain channels. We are super excited to have a talented individual like Shane Carpenter lead our team and build a viable strategy for our brands within these channel segments,” says Gregory Fitch, CSO and Senior VP at Hotaling & Co.

Carpenter brings more than 18 years of experience in the beverage alcohol industry. Before joining Hotaling & Co., Carpenter was the Director of National Accounts Off Premise for Whistle Pig, where he served as the main point of contact for distributors and wholesalers across the country. He has previously held several leadership roles relevant to his role at Hotaling & Co., including Director of Supplier Business Development at RNDC and National Accounts Manager for On Premise and Off Premise at Rémy Cointreau.

In addition, John Martin has been promoted to the position of National Retail Chain Manager for the Central Region, reporting to Carpenter. He most recently served as Regional Sales Manager South Central for Hotaling & Co. and will join the National Retail Chain Manager for the West Region, Julie Agrella, and the National Retail Chain Manager for the East Region, Bob Longo, to grow the company’s national footprint further.

About Hotaling & Co.

Hotaling & Co., the leading San Francisco distiller & importer, creates, curates, and builds artisanal brands of unmatched character and quality. Hotaling & Co., originally named Anchor Distilling Company, was established in 1993 and is credited with releasing America’s first craft whiskey (Old Potrero) and American craft gin (Junipero Gin) after Prohibition. In 2010, Anchor Distilling Company was sold to a business partnership that included Tony Foglio and London’s oldest wine and spirit merchant, Berry Bros. & Rudd and began expanding to incorporate a collection of super-premium artisanal spirits imported from around the world. In 2017, Anchor Distilling became Hotaling & Co. The new name is a nod to one of Anchor Distilling’s most beloved small batch whiskies (Old Potrero Hotaling’s Whiskey) and to the San Francisco legend A.P. Hotaling, who came out West during the Gold Rush and quickly became one of the most reputable spirits dealers in the country. Today, Hotaling & Co. celebrates exciting growth and achievements; marking its 29th year of distilling and its 12th year of commercially uniting likeminded distillers from around the world to share the passion and raise the bar.

Hotaling & Co.’s portfolio includes Luxardo Liqueurs & Cherries, Nikka Whisky, Junipero Gin, HINE Cognac, Convite Mezcal, Kavalan Whisky, Denizen Rum, HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys, Writers’ Tears Whiskey, Old Pulteney Whisky, Speyburn Whisky, Balblair Whisky, Arran Whisky, Old Potrero Rye Whiskey, and more.

For More Information:

http://www.hotalingandco.com