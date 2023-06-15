House of Vintages BHAKTA Spirits Enters Ultra-Premium Rum

POULTNEY, Vt. — BHAKTA Spirits, the world’s preeminent House of Vintages, today announces its entry into the ultra-premium rum category with the launch of its BHAKTA 1990 Rum. This deeply-aged vintage release takes its place alongside BHAKTA 2013 Bourbon, BHAKTA Armagnac Vintages, BHAKTA 50 (1868–1970), and BHAKTA 27-07 in the company’s fast-growing portfolio of collectable Single Vintage spirits and specialty blends.

Supported by a national “Drink Vintage” campaign, BHAKTA’s ambitious expansion will see it launch further new Vintage Spirits releases in all major categories across 2023 and into 2024.

BHAKTA 1990 Rum (SRP $500) unifies two exquisite single vintages of Jamaican cane into a one-of-a-kind spirit elevating the best of New World craft through the ancient artisanship of the Old World. Only 1,500 bottles will ever be released. Having recently entered high-end whiskey — a category for which Raj Peter Bhakta is well-known as the founder of $1bn “unicorn” brand WhistlePig — this new limited release represents a turning point in BHAKTA’s growth.

Hailing from two singular distilleries, BHAKTA 1990 Rum couples 1985 25 Year Jamaican column still rum from Clarendon/Monymusk (CHP) with 1990 23 Year Jamaican pot still rum from Appleton Estates (APEL).

Unearthed by Raj Peter Bhakta, these rare rums were first blended in 2014. After enjoying a further three years aging in second-fill MGP bourbon and rye barrels, BHAKTA 1990 Rum’s aging journey culminated in The BHAKTA Method — through which this spirit earned its signature finish in casks of ultra-rare Single Vintage BHAKTA 1976 and 1980 Armagnac.

“Discovering this rum was an absolute breakthrough — it’s one of the most astoundingly complex spirits I’ve ever encountered, and I couldn’t be more excited to share it with connoisseurs, collectors, and all consumers who appreciate deeply-aged rum as much as I do,” says Founder Raj Peter Bhakta. “Since I exited WhistlePig, I’ve traveled the globe in pursuit of the oldest, rarest, and most exquisite spirits known to man. BHAKTA 1990 Rum is so sublime it stopped me in my tracks. It’s absolutely won its place in our oldest-in-the-world collection of Vintage Spirits.”

“Ultra-premium, barrel-aged rum is becoming one of the most sought-after categories in America today,” adds Co-Founder Leo Gibson. “This expression is rich, deep, and opulent, bearing an extraordinary age statement backed up by craft pedigree. As a Jamaican rum showing a fruit-laden and whiskey-forward flavor profile elevated by the complexity of its unique finish in old Armagnac casks, BHAKTA 1990 Rum connects the best of the New World with the ancient artisanship of the Old World. It’s the perfect bridge for aged whiskey- and rum-lovers to discover Vintage Spirits in general, and their pinnacle, Armagnac, in specific.”

This limited release of BHAKTA 1990 Rum — consisting of only 1,500 bottles — is now available in twelve states: New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Illinois, Wisconsin, Colorado, Texas, Georgia, Florida, Vermont, Tennessee, and Michigan. BHAKTA 1990 Rum is also now available for purchase through partners linked at bhaktaspirits.com.

About BHAKTA 1990 Rum

New World Spirit, Old World Cask Finish. This rich, deep, and opulent barrel-aged rum bears an extraordinary age statement backed up by craft pedigree and unrivaled complexity. Hailing from two singular distilleries, BHAKTA 1990 Rum blends 1985 25 Year Jamaican column still rum from Clarendon/Monymusk (CHP) with 1990 23 Year Jamaican pot still rum from Appleton Estates (APEL). Coupled in 2014, this exquisite blend of column- and pot-stilled rum enjoyed a further three years aging in second-fill MGP bourbon and rye barrels before earning its signature Armagnac cask finish.

About BHAKTA Spirits

BHAKTA Spirits is the world’s preeminent House of Vintages. Founded by visionary entrepreneur Raj Peter Bhakta — also the founder of WhistlePig Whiskey — BHAKTA offers a luxury craft spirits portfolio of limited release Single Vintage whiskeys, brandies, rums, and more, anchored by its ancient and awe-inspiring Armagnac holdings dating back to 1868. An innovator in the experiential hospitality space on a quest to help guests “Find Their Spirit,” BHAKTA’s destinations include historic properties in France, Vermont, and Florida. BHAKTA Spirits is headquartered on its BHAKTA-GRISWOLD Campus in Poultney, VT, the former site of Green Mountain College.

For More Information:

https://www.bhaktaspirits.com