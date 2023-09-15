Howler Head Bourbon Expands Global Distribution to Mexico with Campari Group

Campari Group and Catalyst Spiritsannounce Howler Head Bourbon – the official bourbon whiskey of UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts (MMA) organization, and the original super premium banana-flavored bourbon whiskey – is now available in Mexico. The launch coincides with UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 on September 16, which celebrates Mexican Independence Day. Campari Group has a 15% stake in the popular Catalyst Spirits brand, which is also available in Australia, Brazil, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Howler Head starts with real, carefully crafted Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey made with premium grains and mineral-rich water, aged for two years in charred American white oak barrels. Following the aging, the fine bourbon is then blended with natural banana flavor to create its unique taste which was awarded a Gold Medal at the prestigious 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. At a full 80 proof, Howler Head is a step above other flavored spirits and whiskeys, which are typically 70 proof or even lower. It is best served neat, on the rocks, with a beer, in a simple drink like Howler Head and cola, or in a classic old fashioned cocktail.

Jacopo Borsa, Managing Director of Campari Group in Mexico, shared his perspective on this expansion: “Mexico is quickly being recognized as a high-potential whiskey market, particularly when we look at the rapidly growing flavored segment. Having already established itself as one of the fastest-growing whiskeys in the U.S., flavored or unflavored, we are certain Howler Head will rocket to success in this important local market.”

According to IWSR Mexico, the flavored spirits market achieved a +10.3% Annual Growth 2022 vs 2021 and is expected to have a +4.1% CAGR growth 2027 vs 2021. The bourbon whiskey market achieved a +7.2% CAGR 2022 vs 2021 and has an estimated CAGR of +2% 2027 vs 2022. Also, by currently having a 5.3% share of the total spirits market in Mexico, the flavored spirits market is estimated to keep growing up to have a 6.2% share of the total spirits market by 2027.

Howler Head will be available across Mexico, including in all branches of the Twin Peaks restaurant chain, as well as wide points of retail such as Bodegas Alianza, La Playa and Vinos América, at a suggested retail price of $558 MXN.

To promote the launch in Mexico, Howler Head will tap into its extensive partnership with UFC. On the launch date itself, Mexican Independence Day, September 16, UFC’s Fight Night, Noche UFC, will feature flyweight champion Alexa Grasso in the main event against former flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, guaranteeing a huge Mexican viewership as Howler Head will be promoted during the broadcast and through global social media. Campari Group has also invited MMA fan and influencer Roberto MTZ (@Robertomtztv) to publicize Howler Head to his nearly two million Instagram followers.

Through its partnership with UFC, Howler Head is promoted to more than 700 million fans and 243 million social media followers through placement in broadcasts, in-arena event venues and social media. The UFC organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to nearly 900 million TV households across more than 170 countries.

UFC recently announced plans to open a state-of-the-art MMA training and development facility in Mexico City. The UFC Performance Institute Mexico City will feature experts in the fields of MMA coaching, strength and conditioning, sports science, physical therapy and performance nutrition, and will serve as a training hub to develop and support MMA athletes from Mexico and the greater LATAM region.

UFC’s talented athletes represent the epitome of Howler Head’s bold consumer proposition. “With its award-winning taste and eye-catching packaging, Howler Head is designed to stand out,” added Simon Hunt, CEO of Catalyst Spirits. “It is a perfect fusion between exceptional quality and brand authenticity, and we are sure that it will be exceptionally well received in Mexico.”

About Catalyst Spirits

Catalyst Spirits is a global spirits company focused on leveraging the new economy and our experience to rapidly build and grow the premium brands globally that consumers truly desire. Our portfolio includes Howler Head, the original banana-flavored bourbon and the official UFC-flavored whiskey; Blackeye London Dry Gin, the unofficial spirit of rugby; The Oceanus Hibernicus, a unique blend of Irish and Scottish malt whisky; and a number of other exciting brands in development. The Catalyst Spirits team leverages hundreds of years of industry knowledge to develop impactful brands and bring them to market with pace, building them with exceptional marketing, retail, e-commerce and distributor support.

About Campari Group

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities. Global Priorities, the Group’s key focus, include Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Grand Marnier, Wild Turkey and Appleton Estate. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. Campari Group’s growth strategy aims to combine organic growth through strong brand building and external growth via selective acquisitions of brands and businesses. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Campari Group operates in 23 production sites worldwide and has its own distribution network in 25 countries. Campari Group employs approximately 4,500 people. The shares of the parent company Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI – Bloomberg CPR IM) have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001.

