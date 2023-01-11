Hudson Whiskey And Pat LaFrieda Debut ‘Dry (Aged) January’ Whiskey-Aged NY Steak Kit

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Hudson Whiskey has teamed up with acclaimed New York butcher Pat LaFrieda to introduce a tasty twist to Dry January – by way of a limited-edition, whiskey dry-aged steak kit. As “Dry January” continues to grow in popularity, Hudson and Pat LaFrieda have created an option for whiskey lovers choosing to partake in the trend with the debut of the “Dry (Aged) January” Hudson Whiskey-Aged NY Strip Steak Kit.

The two storied NY institutions have come together to create the ultimate dry-aged New York strip, infused with Hudson Whiskey’s award-winning Bright Lights, Big Bourbon via a proprietary dry-aging process perfected through extensive testing by Pat LaFrieda himself. The addition of Hudson’s bold, grain-forward Bright Lights, Big Bourbon whiskey to the process imparts notes of rich vanilla, lightly salted caramel, and deep umami flavor to premium cuts of beef.

“When it comes to quintessential New York food, there is nothing like a juicy NY strip, other than perhaps a NY strip dry-aged with Hudson Whiskey,” says Pat LaFrieda, Owner & CEO of Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors. “We are always looking for new innovative ways to evolve our offerings and were excited to work with Hudson Whiskey to bring our first ever Dry January kit to consumers – whether they participate in the challenge or not!”

Beginning January 11th, these limited-edition kits will be made available on LaFrieda.com for a price of $158 (+shipping). Each “Dry (Aged) January” Hudson Whiskey-Aged NY Strip Steak Kit includes two 16oz NY Strip Steaks, two Hudson Whiskey rocks glasses, a cocktail recipe card, and a Caskers code to order a bottle of Hudson Whiskey’s Bright Lights, Big Bourbon to enjoy at a time of your choosing.

A pioneer of the American craft whiskey movement, Hudson Whiskey started out like many New York stories, with a daring proposition. In this case, to make New York’s first bourbon ever and to open the first distillery in the state since prohibition. Born and bred in New York, Hudson Whiskey represents a spirit as bold as its home state.

“Hudson Whiskey is New York attitude distilled, and it’s important to us to support and collaborate with like-minded local brands. Who better than New York’s undisputed King of Meats!” says Jill Palais, Senior Brand Manager, American Whiskeys William Grant & Sons. “We’re thrilled to bring fans across the country this delicious and out of the box (out of the bottle?) way to enjoy Hudson Whiskey this Dry January.”

Hudson Whiskey is available in restaurants, bars and retailers across the U.S. For more information visit HudsonWhiskey.com and follow along at @HudsonWhiskey. Be bold, and please drink responsibly.

**Code courtesy of Caskers. Must be 21+ to purchase Hudson Bright Lights, Big Bourbon. Per applicable law, value may be applied towards order total or shipping and delivery fees. Void where prohibited. Caskers code expires on February 28 at 11:59 pm EDT.

About Hudson Whiskey

As a pioneer of the American craft whiskey movement, Hudson Whiskey started out like many New York stories, with a daring proposition. In this case, to make New York's first bourbon ever and to open the first distillery in the state since prohibition. The portfolio proudly boasts the reinvented Bright Lights, Big Bourbon and Do The Rye Thing, its further matured bourbon and rye offerings.

About Pat LaFrieda

Pat LaFrieda III leads the family business, now in its fourth generation. Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors is responsible for supplying the finest restaurants and retailers throughout the country with high quality beef from cattle raised humanely on small farms in the USA. The business boasts over 1,500 customers and operates seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

About William Grant & Sons

William Grant & Sons Holdings Ltd. is an independent family-owned distiller headquartered in the United Kingdom and founded by William Grant in 1887. Today, the global premium spirits company is run by the fifth generation of his family and distills some of the world's leading brands of Scotch whisky, including Glenfiddich, The Balvenie range of handcrafted single malts and Grant's, as well as other iconic spirits brands such as Hendrick's Gin, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, and Drambuie Scotch Liqueur.

Founded in 1964, William Grant & Sons USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of William Grant & Sons, Ltd.

For More Information:

https://shop.lafrieda.com/products/whisky-ny-strip-steaks