Hudson Whiskey Releases Five-Year-Old Bourbon

Known for its exceptionally crafted spirits, New York-made Hudson Whiskey introduces New York Straight Bourbon Whiskey 5 Year Old, a rich, grain-forward whiskey aged a minimum of 5 years. This limited-release marks Hudson Whiskey’s second aged offering and a milestone in the brand’s storied 20-year history.

The Hudson New York Straight Bourbon Whiskey 5 Year Old is ??pot-distilled from a mash of 95% corn and 5% malted barley sourced from local family farmers in the Hudson Valley. The Kosher Certified whiskey is then matured in American Oak barrels for five years to produce a spirit that offers a buttery blend of vanilla, citrus and cornbread on the nose, and notes of cashew butter and caramel on the palate. To enjoy its rich flavors, this whiskey can be served neat, on the rocks or mixed in a cocktail.

“Complex and layered, yet refined, the Hudson New York Straight Bourbon Whiskey 5 Year Old provides a long and balanced finish,” says Brendan O’Rourke, Hudson Whiskey’s Chief Distiller. “Hudson Whiskey’s genesis is rooted in distilling spirits as bold as New York, and this limited release is a continuation of our experimentation with aged innovations, a celebration of how far we’ve come in the past 20 years since our founding. ”

Tuthilltown Distillery was the first New York distillery to open post-Prohibition and has been at the forefront of the American craft spirits movement ever since. This is where Hudson Whiskey was born out of the bold intention to make the state’s first bourbon ever and celebrate the unrivaled spirit of New York. Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, Hudson Whiskey is now releasing aged offerings of refined character and taste, expanding its aged portfolio.

“As the distillery continues to age, so do our offerings. As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, this 5 Year Hudson New York Straight Bourbon release continues to exemplify Hudson Whiskey’s intent to pave the way for American craft whiskeys,” says Jill Palais, Senior Brand Manager, American Whiskeys William Grant & Sons.

Hudson Whiskey’s portfolio includes Four Part Harmony, Bright Lights, Big Bourbon, Do The Rye Thing, Short Stack, and Back Room Deal. Now rounding out the offerings is the New York Straight Bourbon Whiskey 5 Year Old, released at 92 proof (46% ABV) with a SRP of $49.99 (750ml).

The new Hudson New York Straight Bourbon Whiskey 5 Year Old will also be available via Hudson Whiskey’s Single Barrel Program, which allows customers to hand-select their own exclusive cask through an immersive distillery experience or custom tasting kit complete with samples from five diverse barrels to select from. The available single barrels are all 52-gallon full casks, yielding 240 bottles of 750mls at 46% ABV or the traditional Hudson Whiskey 92 proof. Each bottle will carry a custom neck tag identifying that expression as exclusively available from the customer who selected it, and shipped with the cask itself for the customer’s use as a promotional display item – perfect for on- and off-premise customers, large corporate events, weddings and more.

