Hudson Whiskey Unveils Latest Limited Edition Offering in Partnership With New York Mets

FLUSHING, N.Y.— Hudson Whiskey unveils its latest limited-edition offering in partnership with the New York Mets. The New York-made duo have teamed up to release a limited edition bottling of Hudson’s award-winning fan-favorite, Bright Lights, Big Bourbon, as the “Official Bourbon of the Mets.” Produced and bottled in the picturesque Hudson Valley, this liquid celebrates the creative and unrivaled spirit of New York from the distillery that started the New York whiskey revival.

Hudson Whiskey’s award-winning Bright Lights, Big Bourbon is a bold, grain-forward straight bourbon bottled at 92 proof (46% ABV). This expression has won several awards, including the Gold Award at the 2023 New York International Spirits Competition, the 2022 International Spirits Challenge, and the 2022 TAG Spirit Awards.

Distilled from New York corn, rye, and barley and aged in new charred American oak barrels for a minimum of three years, the Official Bourbon of The Mets offers notes of rich vanilla and lightly salted caramel on the finish. All Hudson Whiskey variants are 100% NY-made, sourcing all ingredients locally from family farmers in the Hudson Valley. This limited-edition bottle will be available for purchase at select retailers in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut with a SRP of $39.99 (750ml).

This exclusive release comes on the heels of a new three-year partnership between the New York Mets and William Grant & Sons USA (WG&S), the independent, family-owned distiller and Hudson Whiskey’s parent company. As of opening day on April 6th, 2023, the portfolio of premium spirits is available for purchase at Citi Field for fans to enjoy throughout the season.

In addition to Hudson Whiskey, William Grant & Sons’ additional acclaimed brands, including Hendrick’s Gin, Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Monkey Shoulder Blended Malt Scotch Whisky, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, and The Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Whisky, are being offered throughout Citi Field.

Specific locations in the ballpark have customized branding with premium offerings from WG&S. These locations include The Cadillac Club at Payson’s, which houses a Hendrick’s Gin bar, Hudson Whiskey NY Club, Tullamore D.E.W. Centerfield Bar, and two brand new portable bars from Monkey Shoulder and Hudson Whiskey.

“Embracing the cherished pastime of baseball as an iconic tradition deeply rooted in American culture, we’ve set out to create a premium ballpark experience that pays homage to its timeless legacy,” says Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Jeff Deline. “Recognizing the need for a spirits partner with the same commitment to excellence and heritage, we proudly join forces with William Grant & Sons USA. Together, we aim to elevate our fans’ journey at our top-of-the-line amenities with an outstanding selection of spirits that mirror the timeless essence of America’s favorite game.”

“All of us at William Grant & Sons USA are overjoyed to be partnering with the iconic NY Mets and honored to have the opportunity to bring our world class spirits portfolio to Citi Field,” says Paul Basford, President & Managing Director, USA of William Grant & Sons. “We hope fans deepen their connection with our esteemed brands and build new traditions with our offerings, whether cheering on The Mets both at the ballpark or with a bottle of our co-branded Hudson Whiskey at home this season.”

About Hudson Whiskey

As a pioneer of the American craft whiskey movement, Hudson Whiskey started out like many New York stories, with a daring proposition. In this case, to make New York’s first bourbon ever and to open the first distillery in the state since prohibition. Hudson Whiskey was invented with a rebellious mind-set to create a bold American whiskey unlike any other within the category, from a place unlike any other in the world, New York. From the majestic views of the Hudson Valley to the bright lights of Broadway, Hudson Whiskey is a celebration of New York spirit and the brilliant, creative and resilient people who call it home. The portfolio proudly boasts fan-favorites Bright Lights, Big Bourbon and Do The Rye Thing (SRPs: $39.99 for 750ml; $24.99 for 375ml), its further matured bourbon and rye offerings. Alongside these variants include Hudson Whiskey’s perennial favorite, Short Stack (SRP: $54.99 for 750ml), a straight rye whiskey finished in maple syrup casks, and Back Room Deal (SRP: $54.99 for 750ml), a straight rye whiskey finished in peated Scotch barrels. Now rounding out the new offerings are limited-edition aged statements Four Part Harmony, a four-grain bourbon release aged a minimum of 7 years (SRP: $69.99 for 750ml), and Hudson New York Straight Bourbon Whiskey 5 Year Old, a rich, single grain whiskey aged a minimum of 5 years (SRP: $49.99 for 750ml).

About William Grant & Sons

William Grant & Sons Holdings Ltd. is an independent family-owned distiller headquartered in the United Kingdom and founded by William Grant in 1887. Today, the global premium spirits company is run by the fifth generation of his family and distills some of the world’s leading brands of Scotch whisky, including Glenfiddich, The Balvenie range of handcrafted single malts and the world’s third largest blended Scotch, Grant’s, as well as other iconic spirits brands such as Hendrick’s Gin, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Monkey Shoulder Blended Malt Scotch Whisky and Drambuie Scotch Liqueur.

Founded in 1964, William Grant & Sons USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of William Grant & Sons, Ltd. and features one of the fastest growing spirits portfolios in the US with brands including Glenfiddich, The Balvenie, Hendrick’s Gin, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Drambuie, Milagro Tequila, Fistful of Bourbon, Grant’s, Hudson Whiskey, Gibson’s Finest, Monkey Shoulder, Clan MacGregor, Reyka Vodka, Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur, The Knot and Raynal French Brandy.

