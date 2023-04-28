Hunting Creek Straight Rye Whiskey Revived by Southern Distilling Company

STATESVILLE, N.C.— North Carolina’s whiskey history is as long as the Catawba River, and Southern Distilling Company continues to reignite that rich tradition with the launch of Hunting Creek Straight Rye Whiskey, a bottled-in-bond release that commemorates a celebrated rye whiskey sold at the turn of the century. Southern Distilling Company founders Pete and Vienna Barger hope to introduce more whiskey lovers to North Carolina’s storied distilling legacy with Hunting Creek Straight Rye Whiskey, as it debutsthis month.

“Since we founded Southern Distilling Company in 2013, our goal has always been to highlight the state’s long — and sometimes overlooked — history in whiskey making,” Pete said. “The original Celebrated Old Hunting Creek Rye Whiskey was shipped across our early nation using Statesville’s rail lines before being lost to Prohibition. We first distilled and barreled this product in 2018 and we’re thrilled to share it, and the story behind it, with whiskey lovers everywhere.”

In the late 1800s, hundreds of federally licensed farm distilleries surrounded the Statesville region and supported the major rectification companies that were shipping spirits out on the rail lines along the East coast. Prohibition hit Statesville early in 1903, shutting down a robust industry — but the spirit lived on. Inspired by the heritage, tradition, and ingenuity of Statesville, Southern Distilling Company obtained the Hunting Creek trademark and set out to restore another piece of local heritage.

Bottled at 100 proof and aged for a minimum of four years, the first Hunting Creek Straight Rye Whiskey bottled-in-bond release is distilled in Statesville with a mash bill of 51% rye, 39% corn, and 10% malted barley.

The deep amber whiskey carries notes of baking spice, cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove, with hints of dark fruit like black cherry and blackberry, along with subtle sweetness from caramel to vanilla, and a spicy kick that lingers throughout.

Southern Distilling Company’s Hunting Creek Straight Rye Whiskey (100 proof/50% ABV/$49.95/750mL) became available to ABC stores across North Carolina in April, and bottles from this release can also be purchased at the distillery.

About Southern Distilling

Pete and Vienna Barger give a damn. They founded Southern Distilling Company in 2013 to reignite North Carolina’s whiskey tradition while celebrating the innovative spirit of America’s craft spirits industry. Homegrown and family-owned, Southern Distilling draws on Statesville’s heritage as the “liquor capital of the world” in the late 1800s. It’s a whiskey tradition years in the making for the Bargers — and generations in the making for local farmers and centuries in the making for the state. Every bottle and every sip are the result of passion, of hard work, and most importantly, of time. Meant for savoring, the Southern Distilling Company family of artisan spirits includes Southern Star Paragon Wheated Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Southern Star Standard High-Rye Bourbon Whiskey, Southern Star Double Rye Whiskey, and Southern Star Double Shot Bourbon Cream, and Hunting Creek Bottled-in-Bond Straight Rye Whiskey, among others. The destination distillery is open for tours and tastings, and craft cocktails, plus hosts public and private special events throughout the year. Southern Star products are available in more than 20 states, with rapidly expanding national and global distribution.

For More Information:

https://www.southerndistillingcompany.com/