Ian Macleod Distillers Introduces King Robert II to the United States

NEW YORK, N.Y.— King Robert II, a Scottish Blended Scotch Whisky brand within the Ian Macleod Distillers portfolio, is thrilled to announce the launch of their full range throughout the United States.

King Robert II Blended Scotch Whisky is a unique blend that contains the finest single malt and grain Scotch whiskies, aged in a variety of oak casks for many years before being blended and bottled in Scotland. The result is an award-winning whisky, renowned throughout the world.

The brand is named after King Robert II, who ruled the kingdom of Scotland from 1371 to 1384. He was the nephew of Robert the Bruce, a warrior King, who had earlier won the Scots their independence from constant English invasion. King Robert II’s reign established a kingdom of greater wealth and stability, uniting the previously divided regions of Scotland in harmony. Similarly, Ian Macleod Distillers has created a balance with King Robert II Blended Scotch Whisky, uniting whiskies from the Islands, Highlands, Lowlands and Speyside in a rich and sweet dram.

King Robert II was re-designed in 2022 with a modern and striking new look that captures the spirit and history of the brand. Each bottle has the proud figure of King Robert II on his horse, in rich and stunning heritage colors that represent the history of the brand.

Iain Weir, Brand Director of King Robert II, says, “We are delighted to share the updated King Robert II range within the United States. This is an impressive and versatile whisky with a great legacy and strong branding that attracts consumer’s attention on shelf. King Robert II, with its multi-layered sweetness, can be enjoyed on the rocks, and also adds incredible depth to a variety of cocktails.”

The three King Robert II Blended Scotch Whiskies to be released in the United States are as follows:

The Treble Cask Matured (SRP: $14.99) contains aromas of sweet toffee and vanilla with a spicy influence, followed by a creamy fruitiness and butterscotch on the palate for a long and complex finish.

The 12 Year Old (SRP: $21.99) contains aromas of sweet almonds, roasted coconut and lime peel, followed by rich vanilla, lemon curd and charred woodsmoke on the palate that leads to a finish of baked pineapple and cardamom.

The 15 Year Old ($28.99) has aromas of butterscotch, chocolate caramels, vanilla and digestive biscuits. Dried currants, gentle spice, stewed apples with cinnamon, syrup sponge cake on the palate. A pleasant, sweet, citrusy finish.

Consumers can now purchase the King Robert II Blended Scotch Whisky range in select retail shops in the U.S. and the whiskies are available in 750ml and 1.75L sized bottles.

About Ian Macleod Distillers

King Robert II is owned by Ian Macleod Distillers. Established in 1933, Ian Macleod Distillers is one of Scotland’s leading independent, family-owned distillers, blenders and bottlers. Ian Macleod Distillers is the world’s 10th largest Scotch Whisky company, producing and selling over 15 million bottles of spirits every year. Ian Macleod Distillers has built up an enviable portfolio of premium quality spirits and is proud brand proprietor of Glengoyne, Tamdhu, Rosebank and Smokehead Scotch whiskies and Edinburgh Gin to name but a few.

